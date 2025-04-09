Olivia Miles bids emotional farewell to Notre Dame hours after TCU transfer portal decision

Olivia Miles bid farewell to Notre Dame after announcing her decision to join the TCU Horned Frogs through the transfer portal. Miles posted an image of her message to the Fighting Irish faithful on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday with the caption "eternally grateful."
Multiple reports emerged earlier suggesting that Miles would see action for TCU next season. The senior guard confirmed the transfer news when she stopped by TNT's Studio J to unveil her new No. 5 TCU jersey with basketball legends Shaquille O'Neal and Candace Parker.
"Words can't express how honored I am to have met, spoken with, and played for each of you over the past four and a half years," Miles wrote in her statement. "Your support means everything to me, and as I prepare to complete my graduate degree, I know that the University of Notre Dame will always be a key part of my story."
"To the ND coaches, staff, and alumni, thank you for believing in me and for your guidance during my early enrollment, injury, and rehab. Your leadership has truly inspired me."
She thanked her Notre Dame teammates for making her the college basketball player she is today.
"To my teammates, past and present, I wouldn't be where I am today without you. I'm incredibly proud of our journey together and can't wait to see us continue to grow as both players and women - you all have me for life."
Olivia Miles concluded her statement by relaying her excitement about the next step in her basketball career.
"This decision has come after much thought about my future and goals. While it's bittersweet to move on, I feel it's the right time. I'm excited about new experiences and the work ahead that will help shape me into the best version of myself. Forever Irish, Olivia Miles."
How Olivia Miles fared in her final season with Notre Dame
Olivia Miles made the Notre Dame Fighting Irish one of the top teams in the 2024-25 NCAA season after returning from a year-long absence due to a knee injury. She helped Notre Dame earn a share of the regular-season ACC title after the Fighting Irish finished their conference campaign with a 16-2 record.
The Fighting Irish had a disappointing postseason run, though, losing to Duke in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament and bowing out in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Miles averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals through 34 games in the 2024-25 season. Her final game for Notre Dame came against her new team, TCU, in the Sweet 16. She scored 10 points in that contest.
