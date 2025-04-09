Olivia Miles breaks silence on rumored beef with Hannah Hidalgo following Notre Dame-TCU transfer portal decision

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles has finally broken her silence regarding ongoing rumors and allegations. On Tuesday, the incoming fifth-year standout addressed speculation about a rumored rift between her and former backcourt running mate Hannah Hidalgo — just hours after announcing her transfer portal decision.
During an Instagram Live session, a user asked Miles if she and Hidalgo were on good terms. Miles denied having conflict with the Merchantville, New Jersey native.
"Yeah, we're fine. We are perfectly fine, y'all. There is no beef. There is literally no beef, like you all are creating out of thin air," she said.
"And to address my tweet, y'all kind of took it and ran with it. My intention behind, I don't have to explain this, but my intention behind it was just like, 'Phew, there's a lot going on.' But y'all took it and ran with it."
Check out the video posted by @dntsmileattmee on X below.
The tweet Miles referenced was a post from Thursday, April 3, in which she shared a series of puffing emojis. It came just days after Notre Dame’s early exit from this year’s NCAA Tournament, falling short of their goal to win a national title.
The Fighting Irish saw their 2024-2025 campaign come to an end at the hands of the TCU Horned Frogs by nine points, 71-62, in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 March Madness on Saturday, March 29.
Miles finished her Notre Dame stint with 10 markers, two rebounds, three assists and a steal in just 23 minutes.
Olivia Miles is leaving Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame for the TCU Horned Frogs
During an appearance on "NBA on TNT" hosted by WNBA legend Candace Parker on Tuesday, Miles confirmed she is transferring to the TCU Horned Frogs for her fifth and final collegiate season. The announcement was made in dramatic fashion when Shaquille O’Neal handed her a box containing a TCU jersey, which she then revealed on camera.
Miles and Hidalgo led the Niele Ivey-coached squad in assists (5.8) and points (23.8), respectively, during a season in which Notre Dame claimed a share of the ACC regular-season title. The team finished with an overall record of 28–6, including 16–2 in conference play.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here