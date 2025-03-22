Olivia Miles injury update: Notre Dame guard exits Stephen F. Austin game after rolling ankle in fourth quarter

Will Olivia Miles play for Notre Dame in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament? Coach Niele Ivey provided a promising injury update during the postgame press conference after the Notre Dame star exited Friday's 106-54 win against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks in the fourth quarter with a sprained left ankle.

Miles rolled her ankle after stepping on an SFA player's foot, forcing her to limp to the locker room. Ivey wasn't too concerned about Miles' injury when she talked to reporters after the game, assuring the media that the injured star would be OK for the round-of-32 game against Michigan.

"She’ll be OK. She might be sore, but she should be OK," Ivey said about Miles.

Hannah Hidalgo also told reporters that she spoke to Olivia Miles after the game and her teammate's spirits are high despite the injury.

"She's great." Hidalgo said. "She said she's fine. She's doing fine... She'll be good."

Olivia Miles was the only starter who failed to score in double figures for Notre Dame in the first round, finishing the game with just two points. She missed all six of her field-goal attempts, including four from beyond the arc. However, Miles made an impact in other areas, recording eight assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes of action.

Hannah Hidalgo and Sonia Citron step up amid Olivia Miles' offensive woes

Hannah Hidalgo stepped up for Notre Dame amid Olivia Miles' offensive struggles, scoring 24 points against Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks. She shot 11-for-18 from the field, including 1-for-3 from deep. Hidalgo filled the stat sheet, recording six rebounds, five assists and five steals in 31 minutes.

Hannah Hidalgo (#3) of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish talks with Sonia Citron (#11) against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center on March 21, 2025. Photo: Getty

Sonia Citron matched Hidalgo's offensive production, scoring 24 points on 9-for-16 shooting. She knocked down four of her eight 3-point attempts. Citron, who also grabbed seven boards and issued two assists, was a menace on the defensive end, recording four steals and three blocks in 32 minutes.

Maddy Westbeld and Liatu King were the other starters to score in double figures for Notre Dame, dropping 12 and 10 points, respectively. They both shot 5-for-7 from the field.

Liza Karlen provided the offense off the bench, scoring 13 points in the rout. She also grabbed 10 rebounds to record her first double-double of the season.

