Olivia Miles stats today: How did Notre Dame guard fare vs Michigan?

Olivia Miles and the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 76-55 victory over the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines on Sunday at Purcell Pavilion. Miles started despite an ankle injury suffered in the previous game against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

She finished with eight points, shooting 2-of-4 from the field, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 3-of-6 from the free-throw line.

It was just the fourth time this season that Miles failed to score in double figures. She recorded two points in the first-round win over Stephen F. Austin, shooting 0-for-6 from the field before exiting the contest with a sprained ankle.

Miles added five assists, four rebounds and one steal as the Fighting Irish advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 21st time in program history.

Here are Olivia Miles' stats from the game against the Michigan Wolverines:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Olivia Miles 28 8 4 5 2-4 1-2 3-6 0-4 1 0 3 0

Hannah Hidalgo and Liatu King step up for Notre Dame amid Olivia Miles' eight-point effort

Three players scored in double figures for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday. Hannah Hidalgo stepped up amid Olivia Miles' offensive struggles, dropping a game-high 21 points. She shot 8-for-14 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey (center) and guards Hannah Hidalgo (#3) and Sonia Citron (#11) look on after winning the second round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 76-55 against Michigan at Purcell Pavilion on March 23, 2025, in South Bend. Photo: Imagn

Hidalgo knocked down all three of her attempts at the charity stripe. Hidalgo, who added three assists and one rebound, displayed her defensive prowess against Michigan. She racked up two steals and one block in 36 minutes.

Liatu King also had an excellent game for Notre Dame, scoring 18 points. She displayed perfection in the second round, going 7-for-7 from the field and making all four free throws. King also led the team in rebounding with 15 boards to record her 13th double-double of the season.

Sonia Citron continued her fine play in this year's NCAA Tournament, contributing 16 points and six rebounds.

