Olivia Miles stats tonight: How did Notre Dame star fare vs Viginia Tech? (Jan. 30)

Senior Olivia Miles helped Notre Dame maintain a clean conference slate (9-0) with a 77-61 win over Virginia Tech on Thursday in the Cassell Coliseum. The star guard added 15 points, four assists, one rebound and one steal in 39 minutes of action.

Even though she scored less than her season average of 16.4 ppg, her points came right when the Fighting Irish needed them the most. As the Hokies battled for the lead and to dictate momentum in the first quarter, Miles helped Hannah Hidalgo get the first points of the contest.

The versatile guard then made back-to-back layups, cutting the deficit to two. As Virginia Tech mounted a 9-2 run, a 3-pointer and a layup by Olivia Miles helped Notre Dame end the quarter trailing by three, 21-18. She scored 9 points in the stretch, shooting 80% from the field.

Miles struggled throughout the remainder of the game. She added quick four points in the third quarter but was held scoreless before the break.

Her biggest setback came from behind the arc and in pursuit of handling the ball. She went 1 of 6 from the 3-point line and committed five turnovers. It the her second-worst display from range and second-most turnovers this season.

Olivia Miles is working on staying consistent this season

Olivia Miles, unless she opts into an extra year of eligibility due to her injury, is in her last year of college basketball as a senior. While she intends to play every game with Notre Dame and Hannah Hidalgo like her last, the crafty playmaker also wants to remain consistent.

"Consistency is the biggest statement we can make," Miles said in an exclusive interview with SLAM Online.

"We've struggled with that in years prior, going out early in the tournament, not when we should have, losing to teams that we probably shouldn't have as well. Just being consistent and bringing our same identity every day is a statement for us."

Miles has contributed instrumental in Notre Dame's 18-2 start to the season. The Fightin Irish are the only program to have defeated UConn and the USC Trojans this year, two of the biggest contenders for the NCAA tournament title.

Olivia Miles scored 16 points on 66.7% shooting against the then-No. 2 Huskies in December and posted 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against the then-No. 3 Trojans in November.

