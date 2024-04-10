"One of the GOATs leaving the game": College hoops fans react as Tara VanDerveer announces retirement after 38 seasons

Tara VanDerveer, the legendary coach of the Stanford women's basketball team, has announced her retirement after 38 seasons with the Cardinals and 45 years in coaching.

VanDerveer holds the record for the most wins in NCAA basketball history with a total of 1,216 victories across her tenure at Idaho, Ohio State, and Stanford. During her time at Stanford, VanDerveer guided the Cardinal to three NCAA championships in 1990, 1992, and 2021. She also took them to 14 appearances in the Final Four.

VanDerveer also coached the U.S. women's national team, guiding them to a gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Her retirement is scheduled for May 9, coinciding with the 39th anniversary of her hiring at Stanford. The news about her retirement had college basketball fans taking to X to discuss her career:

"One of the GOATs leaving the game," said one fan.

"It's been great watching youcompete, coach. Thanks for it all," said another.

Many called her a legend for her tenure:

"What a legend," said another fan.

"Wow, what a legendary career! Wishing Tara all the best in her retirement," stated one fan.

There was a lot of discussion about her legacy, and some felt NIL money was a factor in her decision:

"The transfer portal and NIL is pushing out the legends quicker than they wanted to leave. Legendary iconic Coach Tara what she did for Stanford and the Women's Olympic teams can never be duplicated. you're on the women's basketball coached Mount Rushmore."

"If she wanted to coach pro she would have... College sports are not college sports anymore... good luck with what you have left..," said another.

Who will replace Tara VanDerveer at Stanford?

Tara VanDerveer - NC State v Stanford

It is expected that assistant coach Kate Paye will take over as Stanford coach. These are difficult footsteps to follow, as Tara VanDerveer is one of nine NCAA women's basketball coaches to win over 900 games in their career.

Paye played under VanDerveer and was also a member of her coaching staff for 17 years. While any transition after such a prolonged tenure is unlikely to be seamless, Paye will look to pick up where VanDerveer left off.

