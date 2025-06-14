"One of the legends": Kiyan Anthony's teammate Kayden Mingo receives high praise from LuHi's basketball head coach

Four-star Class of 2025 prospect Kayden Mingo is on his way to college after wrapping up a standout four-year high school basketball career at Long Island Lutheran in Brookville, New York.

To honor his time and legacy with the program, the Crusaders shared a heartfelt tribute to the 6-foot-2 point guard on Instagram.

The post featured a highlight reel of Mingo in action for the Crusaders, paired with a heartfelt voiceover from LuHi's coach, John Buck. It was shared with a caption that read:

"A tribute to you Kayden! Your consistency, integrity and toughness are qualities that will take you far in this game and in life. A four year varsity career here is rare and the legacy you have left is undeniable. We look forward to following your journey as you lead others like you have at LuHi!"

In the video, Buck reflected on Mingo's journey and accomplishments with the team, describing him as one of the program's legends whose name will be remembered and talked about for years to come.

"We've won a ton of games with you here, Kayden," Buck said. "We've done things that we probably didn't think were possible when you stepped on campus as a freshman.

"But coming through these years, for the past three years, winning in this league, making Chipotle nationals for three straight years, I know you take away some fantastic memories, and you will certainly be one of the legends that we talk about here at LuHi for many years to come. "

Buck also referenced Mingo's accolades in the tribute, praising his talent and consistency.

"Kayden, four years, on the varsity level here," Buck said. "Sometimes it felt like you'd always be there when I came into practice, and seeing you warming up. ... To score a thousand points in this program is phenomenal. It just shows your ability, your talent, your consistency."

He also wished Mingo well as he continues his basketball journey at Penn State next season.

"I can't wait for you to step on that floor at Penn State, and show them that toughness, show them that grit, show them that determination, your shooting ability, your ability to play on and off the ball," Buck said.

Kayden Mingo will join the Penn State Nittany Lions alongside four-star forward Mason Blackwood and 7-foot center Justin Houser, who are also Class of 2025 prospects.

Kayden Mingo reached a 1,000-point milestone in his last game for LuHi

Penn State signee Kayden Mingo bowed out of high school basketball on a high note, reaching the 1,000-point milestone in his final game in April.

The milestone came during a hard-fought Chipotle Nationals quarterfinal matchup against Prolific Prep, where Mingo scored nine points, just enough to push him over the 1000-point mark. Despite his achievement, the Crusaders lost the game 81-80 in overtime.

The Crusaders, however, won the Throne national championship, which they played before the Chipotle Nationals. Mingo's teammate, Kiyan Anthony, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son, was crowned MVP at the Throne championship. Anthony and Mingo played an important role in the Crusaders' 22-7 season record.

