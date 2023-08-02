"One of the nation's best": Top prospect Cooper Flagg cherry-picks Duke on his first unofficial trip

After receiving offers from over ten schools, Cooper Flagg finally looks to explore his options. According to 247Sports, Flagg was in Durham, North Carolina, on Tuesday and was set to make his first unofficial visit to Duke.

For the past two years, Flagg has been all over social media, known as Maine's best hooper. The 6-foot-9 16-year-old is heavily regarded as the best high school player in the country.

Not only that, but his recent performances prove so. Flagg's showings at the Nike EYBL and Peach Jam had critics and fans in awe.

The teenager is only getting better, though still, Cooper Flagg is ranked No. 2 in the ESPN 60. Being a five-star recruit, schools like Duke, UCLA, Michigan and more have already offered Flagg a spot on the roster.

It won't be long till Flagg is ranked number one in the class of 2025. Before committing to any school, the young prospect will visit the interested schools.

247Sports' basketball analyst Travis Branham wrote:

"Cooper Flagg, one of the nation’s best, is on campus for a visit to Duke today."

Cooper Flagg visiting Duke seems like he is looking to explore the Blue Devil culture. Considering his playstyle, Flagg is one of those tall, athletic players who can shoot from a distance and make dominant transition plays. With multiple offers, Duke might just be a taste test for the teen.

Cooper Flagg showed out at Peach Jam and EYBL

Playing in the Peach Jam against some of the top prospects and in the presence of LeBron James, Flagg put up a fabulous performance, scoring 71 points, 32 rebounds, 11 assists and 20 rebounds in the two games he played in a day.

He also dropped 52 points in his EYBL debut while going 16-of-18 from the field.

Cooper Flagg (Montverde Academy)

Flagg's sudden stardom speaks for itself, as he has attracted multiple schools. The teen is all over the floor, blocking shots, slamming it down in transitions, and pulling up from deep.

His versatility is unique, which is why he is currently the best high school prospect in the country. It's definitely not over yet, as Flagg has more to show in his upcoming games.

Flagg's unofficial trip to Duke might not say much about his future decisions, as in the following days, he might as well attract more scouts. His game is quite entertaining to watch, with each play showing how athletic and intelligent he is. Not only is he a dominant scorer, but Flagg is also pretty clever with his decisions on the floor.

With all his attributes in place, Cooper Flagg will see a rise in the coming days, showing a solid potential to be the country's next big high school prospect. It will be interesting to see what more the teen has to showcase in the future.