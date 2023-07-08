It is the off-season, and LeBron James can be seen enjoying basketball games as a spectator. The internet went crazy when the four-time NBA champion went out of his to watch 16-year-old teen sensation Cooper Flagg at Pearl Jam.

In a recent post by Overtime on Instagram, James can be seen giving a few words of advice to Flagg, in which the teenager is taking in everything word per word.

Basketball fans were ecstatic to see LeBron James talk to Cooper Flagg and quick to notice that the high school student didn't look fazed by the 19-time NBA All-Star's popularity.

Here are some fan reactions:

"Lebron met the king"

"Bro taller than Bron is crazy"

"Bro not even paying attention"

"I bet he in his head like damn Bron talking to me"

Flagg currently attends Montverde Academy, which produced NBA stars such as Joel Embiid, RJ Barrett, Precious Achiuwa, D'Angelo Russell, Ben Simmons, Scottie Barnes, and 2021 NBA first-overall pick Cade Cunningham.

This five-star high school prospect is expected to join the NBA rookie draft by 2025, and is expected to go second overall behind Cameron Boozer. At this age, Flagg has already represented Team USA in the 2022 FIBA Under-17 World Cup and took home the gold medal. The 6-foot-8 NBA prospect stood out and was named USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year in 2022.

LeBron James' son Bryce is already being recruited by NBA teams

The main reason why LeBron James was at the Pearl Jam basketball tournament was because his son Bryce James was playing for Sierra Canyon.

Bryce is eligible to enter the NBA draft in 2026 and as early as now, NBA teams are interested in monitoring the 16-year-old's talent development.

Among the rumored team scouts that watched James' son came from the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks.

Bryce is playing alongside Richard Hamilton II, son of former Detroit Pistons' guard Richard Hamilton.

It is reported that Bryce may transfer from Sierra Canyon to Campbell Hall for the 2023-24 season.

