Watch - LeBron James and Rajon Rondo coach Bryce James and Strive for Greatness at the Nike EYB event

LeBron James and Rajon Rondo are considered to be two of the smartest players to ever play in the NBA. Both have been known to diagnose plays before they happen, often helping their respective teams to victories.
On Wednesday night, the former LA Lakers teammates were on hand at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League where this happened:
James and Rondo coached Bryce James and the Strive for Greatness team against the Florida Rebels. Despite the basketball superstars' presence the Rebels still won, 72-67. “SFG” holds a 1-1 record after winning against the Expressions on Monday.
The younger James and his teammates will have another game on Friday against the NH Lightning. It remains to be seen if the four-time MVP and his assistant coach will pull the same trick and coach Bryce’s team again.
LeBron James arrived just as both teams were warming up. He emerged into the gym without any fanfare and greeted some of the fans and parents on the sidelines. A few moments later, Rajon Rondo pulled up as well.
“King James” supporting his son, Bryce James, is nothing new. He recently helped fund a multi-million gym for Campbell High after his son transferred there from Canyon High. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer also often gives tips and instructions to his son when playing in high school games.
LeBron James will have a stacked LA Lakers team to lead next season
On several occasions last season, LeBron James subtly urged LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka to improve the roster. After a horrible start, “King James” bemoaned the team’s lack of “lasers.”
After the Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, James told the media that he only plays for championships. The 20-year-veteran even hinted at possible retirement after the embarrassing loss to the Nuggets.
Pelinka went out and nailed the Lakers’ offseason. Pelinka could win Executive of the Year after retaining Austin Reaves, at a bargain price, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura. He also added Jaxson Hayes, Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish.
LeBron James will lead a team that has length, size, versatility and even decent outside shooting. From one to five, the Lakers are loaded. “King James” was so impressed with Pelinka’s work that he welcomed his new and old teammates via IG stories.
Barring any major injuries to James and Anthony Davis, the LA Lakers should be one of the heavy favorites to dethrone the Denver Nuggets.
Also read: LeBron James is hyped for Bryce James' Peach Jam Debut where he goes off: "MAXIMUS!!!!"
He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!