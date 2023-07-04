LeBron James was a proud father after Bryce James' debut for Strive for Greatness at the 2023 Nike EYBL Peach Jam Basketball Tournament. Bryce was one of the best players for SFG in their 78-69 win over Expressions.

"The King" shared highlights of Bryce's performance on Monday at Peach Jam. The 16-year-old showed why some scouts predict he'll be better than his older brother Bronny, who will play for USC next season.

James had a one-word reaction to his second son's Peach Jam debut:

"MAXIMUS!!!!"

Bryce James finished with 12 points and two rebounds in 29 minutes for Strive For Greatness' 78-69 win over Expressions. Bryce shot 4-for-9 from the field, including 2-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Brayden Burries led the way for SFG with 20 points, three assists and two steals, while Tee Bartlett had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Darrell Harrington added 16 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Nigel James, who is unrelated to Bryce and LeBron James, put up 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for Expressions. SFG will face the Florida Rebels in their next game on Wednesday, July 5th at the Riverview Activities Center in North Augusta, South Carolina.

They will also have a game against Mokan Elite on July 6th and NH Lightning on July 7th. It will be interesting to see if Bryce continues to perform well at Peach Jam.

Bryce James transferred to Campbell Hall for his junior year

Bryce James during a game between the LA Lakers and OKC Thunder.

Bryce James spent the first two years of his high school career with Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, California. He made the decision to transfer to Campbell Hall high school for his junior year. Some of the school's famous products include the Holiday brothers — Jrue, Aaron and Justin.

The 16-year-old guard will be playing with Richard Hamilton II and Baron Bellamy. Hamilton is the son of former NBA All-Star Rip Hamilton and Bellamy is the son of stand-up comedian Bill Bellamy.

According to ESPN, the James family has already donated to the school for a new athletic facility. Campbell Hall's head coach David Grace is excited about the opportunity to coach Bryce.

"I want him to get the most out of his experience here at Campbell Hall and grow," Grace said. "He's going to have way more than just me helping, but I'm going to try to do my part. I understand where he's coming from to a point, I'm not him. My family wasn't in that spotlight, but I've been around the spotlight and I can share my experiences, or I can just understand his experiences. That's where I'll grow as a coach."

