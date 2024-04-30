"One of the worst players on a bad USC team": CBB analyst criticizes Bronny James' freshman Campaign with the Trojans

With the Los Angeles Lakers having their season end last night against the Denver Nuggets, the discussion between the team drafting Bronny James has been one of the main talking points for sports shows.

On today's episode of The Craig Carton Show, Carton discussed how he does not believe in Bronny James being ready to be an NBA player. He does not believe the Los Angeles Lakers should draft him, as it has been reported that the team is inclined to do.

"Bronny James is not an NBA player. He was one of the worst players on a bad USC team, so that didn't work out the way they wanted... [The Lakers] don't need to draft him, no one is going to draft him. He could join the Lakers if he wants as a free agent down the line. I get it, you want to play with your son...but don't get it twisted, he's not an NBA player."

Bronny James played for the USC Trojans last season, appearing in 25 games and averaging 19.4 minutes per game while averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals.

He dealt with a cardiac arrest last July and it caused him to not have a typical offseason to prepare for the jump from high school. The NBA draft takes place on June 26 and 27 inside the Barlays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Los Angeles Lakers might select Bronny James in the 2024 NBA draft

The Los Angeles Lakers are likely going to select Bronny James with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA draft. This does a few things, as agreeing to do so means they will likely lock LeBron James into a three-year max contract with a no-trade clause to continue competing for championships.

This is also a leverage spot for LeBron and Bronny James, as he should. Carton later mentioned this but this is similar to the Milwaukee Bucks signing Giannis Antetokounmpo's brothers to the roster to appease their superstar.

Bronny James may not be a superstar but this is a good spot to begin his NBA career.