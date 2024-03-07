"Only way to get through the game": MSU’s quirky jumbotron message to drink up during Northwestern matchup leaves college hoops fans chuckling

Michigan State University (MSU) recently left college hoops fans chortling with a quirky jumbotron message encouraging spectators to "drink up" during their matchup against Northwestern.
On March 6, 2024, MSU secured a hard-fought victory against Northwestern with a final score of 53-49, marking a significant moment as a senior night game. The message on the jumbotron also became a topic of discussion for the fans.
Here is what the message said:
Fans on X found the message funny, with one fan remarking:
"Only way to get through the game. Go green."
Here is how other fans are responding to the quirky message of MSU:
This humorous incident coincides with a new trend in college sports regarding alcohol consumption. Colleges, even ones in big leagues like the Southeastern Conference (SEC), now allow fans to buy and drink alcohol during sports events.
The NCAA also changed its rules for the same. People of legal drinking age can now consume alcohol at all Division I NCAA championship games.
MSU finds grit in senior night victory
MSU basketball had an important game where not only everyone helped out secure a win, but seniors and newer players shone as well. They secured a hard-fought win against Northwestern with a score of 53-49. The sophomore, Tre Holloman, and seniors, Tyson Walker and Malik Hall played a big part in the win.
Tyson Walker scored 19 points, reaching an impressive 2,000 in his career. The Spartans were fueled by his performance. Hall also starred with 15 points and a personal best of 17 rebounds, showing his value on the court.
Walker emphasized the importance of their defensive skills in achieving victory, saying:
"We played a lot of defense. We did some some good things. We haven't really put a full game together, offensively and defensively, for the whole time."
Holloman's energetic performance off the bench proved pivotal, as he contributed 12 points and crucial plays on both ends of the court. His efforts, combined with those of fellow seniors A.J. Hoggard and Walker, fueled the Spartans' comeback after a slow start.
Reflecting on the victory, Coach Tom Izzo emphasized the importance of winning, regardless of style, as the team strives to maintain its NCAA tournament streak.
"We can win ugly, which I won a lot of games back in championship years that were ugly," Izzo said. "I'd just like to (have won) a little prettier tonight. But a win is a win - we got a win, and we move on."
With one game remaining in the regular season against Indiana, MSU will look to carry the momentum from this hard-fought victory as they continue their quest for postseason success.