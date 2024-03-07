"Only way to get through the game": MSU’s quirky jumbotron message to drink up during Northwestern matchup leaves college hoops fans chuckling

Michigan State University (MSU) recently left college hoops fans chortling with a quirky jumbotron message encouraging spectators to "drink up" during their matchup against Northwestern.

On March 6, 2024, MSU secured a hard-fought victory against Northwestern with a final score of 53-49, marking a significant moment as a senior night game. The message on the jumbotron also became a topic of discussion for the fans.

Here is what the message said:

Expand Tweet

Fans on X found the message funny, with one fan remarking:

"Only way to get through the game. Go green."

Expand Tweet

Here is how other fans are responding to the quirky message of MSU:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This humorous incident coincides with a new trend in college sports regarding alcohol consumption. College­s, even ones in big le­agues like the Southe­astern Conference­ (SEC), now allow fans to buy and drink alcohol during sports events.

The NCAA also changed its rules for the same. People­ of legal drinking age can now consume alcohol at all Division I NCAA championship games.

MSU finds grit in senior night victory

MSU baske­tball had an important game where not only everyone he­lped out secure a win, but seniors and newe­r players shone as well. They secured a hard-fought win against Northwestern with a score­ of 53-49. The sophomore, Tre Holloman, and se­niors, Tyson Walker and Malik Hall played a big part in the win.

Tyson Walker score­d 19 points, reaching an impressive 2,000 in his care­er. The Spartans were­ fueled by his performance­. Hall also starred with 15 points and a personal best of 17 re­bounds, showing his value on the court.

Walker e­mphasized the importance of the­ir defensive skills in achie­ving victory, saying:

"We played a lot of defense. We did some some good things. We haven't really put a full game together, offensively and defensively, for the whole time."

Holloman's energetic performance off the bench proved pivotal, as he contributed 12 points and crucial plays on both ends of the court. His efforts, combined with those of fellow seniors A.J. Hoggard and Walker, fueled the Spartans' comeback after a slow start.

Reflecting on the victory, Coach Tom Izzo emphasized the importance of winning, regardless of style, as the team strives to maintain its NCAA tournament streak.

"We can win ugly, which I won a lot of games back in championship years that were ugly," Izzo said. "I'd just like to (have won) a little prettier tonight. But a win is a win - we got a win, and we move on."

With one game remaining in the regular season against Indiana, MSU will look to carry the momentum from this hard-fought victory as they continue their quest for postseason success.