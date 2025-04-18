"Ozempic baby is doing too much": Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia shows youngest son "zooming" around like a "pro"

Flau’jae Johnson’s mom, Kia Brooks, gave fans a glimpse into her family life, with her son the subject of the content. In an Instagram post on Friday, Brooks shared a video of her 11-month-old son walking around their living room like he owned the place. Wearing pajamas, the toddler paced around the room, causing his mom to record his actions, wondering how fast he had grown.

“Did he say ‘It’s not me’?!” the text on the video read. “My 11-month-old is walking, talking, and giving attitude. Ozempic baby is doing too much! 😂🙏🏽” capturing Brooks’ shock at how fast her little one is growing.

“This little guy is zooming around like a pro, like he wasn’t just here yesterday! 🤣😭👶🏽🍼💨💨💨💨,” the caption read.

Kia Brooks has managed her daughter Flau’jae Johnson’s rising career as both a basketball star and rapper, sharing glimpses into her life. Brooks’ daughter Flau’jae Johnson finished the season with LSU after their 72-65 loss to UCLA on Mar. 30 in the Elite Eight. Johnson averaged 16.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists during the postseason, while posting season averages of 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 46.8.

Flau’jae Johnson speaks out on WNBA draft reality: “It’s a short-lived happiness”

LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson expressed her thoughts on the WNBA draft process days after the 2025 WNBA draft concluded. In a recent episode of her podcast "Best of Both Worlds" on Saturday, Johnson gave her honest assessment of the reality behind the celebration of draft night.

“What really just irritates me,” Flau’jae said, “is that a lot of these girls probably never thought they’d get drafted. Now they’re celebrating like it’s a lifelong dream come true, and then boom, roster cuts happen. It’s like a short-lived happiness.”

Johnson’s observation seemed to be the reality, as in 2024, only 13 drafted players made opening-day rosters. In 2023, the number was 15, while in 2022, 17. Players like Paige Bueckers (UConn), Kiki Iriafen (USC) and French star Dominique Malonga were considered all but guaranteed to make their respective teams, the majority of draftees face uphill battles.

The WNBA’s structure has provided room for 12 teams, and each team is allowed a maximum of 12 players with just 144 roster spots in total.

With two new teams, the Toronto Tempo and a yet-unnamed Portland franchise, reported to join the league in 2026, expansion is set to bring much-needed roster opportunities. Johnson seems to be playing the long game, choosing to stay at LSU to further develop her skills rather than jump into what she believed to be an uncertain draft system.

