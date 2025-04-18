$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson's clips from electric opening for rapper BossMan Dlow excite fans: 'Elite collegiate athlete & elite artist"

Flau'jae Johnson, the LSU Tigers guard and rap artist, joined rapper BossMan Dlow as a special guest on his Dlow Curry Tour. She's scheduled to perform in four shows, with the first one completed in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 13.

On Thursday, Johnson shared snippets of her opening performance for BossMan Dlow on Instagram. In a series of videos, she was seen rapping in front of the audience, who seemed to enjoy her performance as they danced and sang along.

"DLOW CURRY TOUR IS LITT 🎤 S/O @bossman_dlow @tymeoutt 🫡🙌🦈Performing on sold out shows has been so crazyyyy ! Colorado and Jacksonville Up Next For me !! 🙌🫡🔥🔥I’m inspired to do my own tour after this 👀👀new music soon," Johnson wrote in the caption.

Fans on the internet were also thrilled with Flau'jae Johnson's performance as they showered her with praise. Here's a look at some of them:

"Elite collegiate athlete and elite artist at the same damm time..Never been done," one fan wrote.

"From the hardwood to hard-hitting bars—@flaujae stays unstoppable," another said.

"Got the crowd jumping & full of lights THAT’S WHAT I’M TALKING ABOUT 4," a fan commented.

"My nisi Pooh doing big things bigger than ever with the biggest," one user added.

"The Queen is🔥in Boston got my back yard tore up," another fan wrote.

"Yes Flaujae I can’t wait to hear your new music," one more chimed in.

Fans commented on Instagram (@flaujae/IG)

Flau'jae Johnson, who boasts a $1.5 million NIL valuation, according to On3, performed at The Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto on Tuesday night and will be performing at Fillmore Auditorium in Colorado on April 19 and at Jackson Theatre in Jacksonville on April 26.

Flau'jae Johnson almost skipped BossMan Dlow tour because of March Madness exit

The LSU Tigers had an abrupt end to their March Madness journey this year, losing to Lauren Betts and UCLA in the Elite Eight.

After the defeat, Flau'jae Johnson was so devastated that she considered skipping BossMan Dlow's tour — if not for her mother Kia Brooks' advice.

"I got to be on the last leg of the tour, and I really didn't want to do it at first because I was so mad that we lost," Johnson said on her podcast Best of Both Worlds (30:47).

"My mom was like, 'All right, come on now, Flau'jae.' Like, you can't hold on to the L forever. So I bounced back, went on tour."

Johnson said that she eventually had a blast on tour and thanked BossMan Dlow for the opportunity.

