Paige Bueckers drops 2 word reaction on 'GOAT' Breanna Stewart's latest IG post on UConn's NCAA title celebrations

Paige Bueckers and Breanna Stewart will go down in history as two of UConn's greatest female basketball players. Bueckers paid tribute to Stewart after the New York Liberty star posted on Tuesday photos of the Huskies' title celebrations on Instagram.
Stewart shared a carousel of photos, including a snap of herself smiling while hugging Bueckers following the UConn Huskies' win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the national championship game on Sunday.
Paige Bueckers was quick to comment on Breanna Stewart's post, which has already generated more than 25,000 likes.
"The icon!" Bueckers wrote.
Bueckers wasn't done praising Stewart as she also shared that photo on her Instagram story. She posted the image with a GOAT emoji, acknowledging that Stewart is the greatest of all time.
Stewart watched Geno Auriemma and the Huskies claim their 12th national championship alongside other UConn legends, including Maya Moore, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.
Breanna Stewart's championship pedigree with the UConn Huskies
It's easy to understand why Paige Bueckers considers Breanna Stewart as the GOAT. Stewart led the UConn Huskies to an unprecedented four-peat during her time in Storrs, winning the NCAA title from 2013 to 2016.
Stewart first won the championship in 2013, leading UConn to a comprehensive 93-60 victory over Louisville in the title game. She stuffed the stat sheet in her first-ever championship game appearance, recording 23 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals. Stewart shot 9-for-15 from the floor, including a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.
Stewart and the Huskies successfully defended their crown in 2014, defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 79-58 in the national championship game. Stewart once again led UConn in scoring, dropping 21 points on 10-for-15 shooting. She also had nine boards, four assists and two blocks.
Stewart captured her third NCAA title in 2015 after UConn defeated Notre Dame 63-53 in a championship rematch. She amassed eight points and 15 boards in the finals for the Huskies.
Stewart concluded her college career with her fourth NCAA title, leading UConn to an 82-51 victory over Syracuse in the 2016 national championship game. She punished the Orange defense, racking up 24 points, 10 boards and six dimes in the rout.
