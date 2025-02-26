Paige Bueckers drops 2-word reaction hailing UConn legend Diana Taurasi following her retirement

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers had a heartfelt message for one of the all-time women's basketball greats. On Tuesday, Feb. 25, WNBA legend Diana Taurasi announced that she would be retiring from professional basketball after 20 years of playing the game.

Ad

UConn star Bueckers took to Instagram to repost a graphic from the Phoenix Mercury social media team on her story hailing Taurasi. Bueckers captioned it:

"Thank you," with a goat emoji.

(image credits: @paigebueckers on Instagram)

Taurasi caught the eye in her four-year stint with the UConn Huskies under the tutelage of 11-time national champion coach Geno Auriemma. The 42-year-old is hailed as one of the greatest products of the program, claiming a national championship three-peat from 2002 to 2004.

Ad

Trending

She also achieved numerous other accolades during her time in college, being named the NCAA tournament MOP twice, the Naismith College Player of the Year on two occasions and two Big East Player of the Year awards. She is widely regarded as one of the best players that ever came from Auriemma's mentorship.

The 6-foot superstar has had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional career, winning three WNBA championships with two Finals MVP title, the 2009 regular season MVP award and was an All-Star 11 times. For Bueckers, she is looking to follow in the footsteps of her idol as the Hopkins, Minnesota native has become the current Huskie sensation.

Ad

UConn is aiming to reclaim the national championship after a nine-year drought with Bueckers at the forefront. The last they won it in 2016 and with the No. 5-ranked team's current Big East conference record of an undefeated 16-0, 26-3 overall, then they could be headed towards that trajectory come March.

UConn's next matchup will be the 22nd-ranked Creighton Bluejays on Thursday, Feb. 27, on their home floor, where Bueckers and Co. will likely pay tribute to Taurasi.

Ad

Paige Bueckers looking to close out college career with a national title

Ad

Coming off of a 23-point, 10-assist outing in an 86-47 drubbing of the unranked Butler Bulldogs, Paige Bueckers is aiming to finish her stellar college career with a national championship, one that Taurasi won thrice during her stint. While she has yet to clinch the college basketball mountaintop, the senior sensation has had a great collegiate stint with several accolades.

On her fourth and likely final tenure with the UConn Huskies, Bueckers is averaging a team-high 18.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals per contest as she is considered the top pick in this year's WNBA Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here