"Whatever it is, just put the card down": Paige Bueckers shares story leading to iconic 2024 WNBA draft day outfit

UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers is known for more than just her skills on the court. The senior guard for the No. 5 ranked Huskies also draws attention for her sense of style, which was on full display when she donned a cream-colored Louis Vuitton suit to the 2024 WNBA draft.

Bueckers admitted that she usually likes to save her money but that when it came time for draft day, she made an exception.

“I’d just played a whole, healthy season,” Bueckers said of the 2023-24 season, which ended with UConn falling to Iowa in the Final Four.

“Obviously, it did not end the way I wanted it to, but I was grateful to have [been] healthy, and I hadn’t spent money the whole entire season. I told my stylist, Brittany Hampton, ‘I want to go crazy — whatever it is, just put the card down,’” she added.

The fitting for Bueckers' now iconic outfit took place on the UConn court after practice, and the Huskies star said that although the price tag for the designer suit "hurt," it was worth it:

“I knew I was steppin’ ,” Bueckers said.

Paige Bueckers' iconic sense of style

The WNBA draft wasn't the only time Paige Bueckers has been seen stepping out in style. At the 2024 ESPY Awards in July, the UConn star settled on a suit again. This time, it was a lavender suit by the brand KidSuper.

The Huskies hooper has also appeared in fashion magazines, such as Highsnobiety and GQ, where she has further highlighted her unique, androgynous style.

"Blessed and grateful. Thank you @gq 🙏🏼," Bueckers wrote on Instagram, sharing her photoshoot with GQ.

Bueckers has dabbled in fashion design herself, becoming the first college athlete to release a Nike Player Edition shoe with the Paige Bueckers G.T. Hustle 3, which was released in December.

Additionally, she has a collection with the UConn NIL store, which includes jerseys, retro hoodies, and t-shirts and merchandise from a campaign she called "Bueckers is back," celebrating her return to UConn for the 2024-25 season.

The Huskies senior has an NIL deal with online marketplace StockX dating back to 2021, further allowing her to highlight her style.

Everyone knows Bueckers is a stat on the court, but her style also sets her apart. Her Louis Vuitton outfit at the 2024 WNBA draft is just one example of how the UConn star shows off her sense of style.

