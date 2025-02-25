When Geno Auriemma’s son Mike and Sue Bird recalled UConn HC getting pissed after staying at a restaurant till late at night: “That was also his idea”

Sue Bird and Mike Auriemma discussed a hilarious late-night incident between the former WNBA star and Geno Auriemma in an Instagram Live from 2020. Bird spoke about a time when she was out with her former coach in a restaurant. She also spoke on her international basketball journey and other life events.

She added that she often has extended catch-up sessions with Auriemma. However, that night, the UConn coach was impatient about returning home. A funny moment occurred when Geno was confused upon seeing Bird enter her car as he was expecting to go back home alone.

"It was at the restaurant, it was like three in the morning, remember your dad was getting pissed ... it was the other night because we ended up going back to your house," Bird said (at 2:08). "We got in his car and he was like, 'What are you doing? We're going to your house.' That was with Kaleena (Mosqueda-Lewis) ..."

"That was also his idea like," Auriemma's son added.

"I know, he wanted to leave the restaurant so bad and then in my head, I was like, 'This is better for you if we stay here because once we go to your house, forget about it, it's a wrap after that.'"

Born on October 4, 1988, Mike Auriemma grew up during Geno Auriemma's pursuit to make UConn a women's basketball powerhouse. With that, he naturally developed connections with the school's players, especially the ones who remained close to the coach and his family.

Sue Bird was one of the earliest WNBA stars Geno Auriemma produced

Geno Auriemma has coached more than 150 young players across his coaching career, developing players like Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier and more. Sue Bird, who came to UConn in 1998, was one of the earlier stars he produced with the program.

The duo went on to win two NCAA championships in the next four years. The first one came in 2000 when the Huskies defeated rivals Tennessee in the title game.

The second national trophy came in Bird's senior year, by defeating the Sooners. Diana Taurasi, one of the biggest names to stem from UConn, was a sophomore at the time.

Sue Bird's success in the college circuit made her the top pick in the 2002 draft, sending her to the Seatle Storm. She led the franchise to four WNBA championships and also won five Olympic gold medals for Team USA.

