Paige Bueckers gives a sneak peek into collection of her prized luxury possesions

UConn star Paige Bueckers led the Huskies to a fifth straight win when her team beat the Butler Bulldogs 86-47 on Sunday evening. Bueckers' popularity was on show in Indiana with the Hinkle Fieldhouse being sold out for the first time in its history, and thousands of fans waiting around after the game to catch a glimpse of the Huskies ace.

Off the court, on Tuesday, in a clip posted on the "GQSports" Instagram page, the popular Bueckers showed off her most prized pieces of jewelry.

"I have a hard time saying the word jewelry," Bueckers said. "But yeah, earrings, rings, bracelets, two watches. I need to get up on my watch collection. Me and my teammate, Jena El-Alfy, sort of organized it. This drawer is bracelets. This drawer is silver bracelets and silver jewelry. My only two watches.

"Recently, my stylist, Brittany Hampton, just got me this necklace from David Yurman, and I love David Yurman jewelry. I do like this five-chain that I got. Flea markets probably have the best jewelry, but I did get a Dior and Gucci ring. It's an essential for sure."

When Paige Bueckers was shocked by NIL impact

Paige Bueckers is one of the most marketable student-athletes with an On3 valuation of $1.4 million, according to On3. She was the first player to sign a NIL deal with Gatorade in 2021, and she has several lucrative NIL deals with brands like Bose, Verizon, Leaf Trading Cards, Panini America, GoArmy and Madison Reed.

Last year, she became the first NIL athlete to design a personal Nike Player Edition basketball shoe named the "G.T Hustle 3" before going pro.

During an interview with CT Insider in September 2023, Bueckers revealed her shock at being so marketable.

“I didn’t know I could have this impact,” Paige Bueckers said. “NIL was new for me and for everybody when it came in super-fast. So, to see all the things that I can do to help give back is crazy. I just didn’t really know I could do all this stuff, especially as a freshman in college when NIL became possible.

“To be able to partner with these organizations and brands and for us to collaborate ideas, it’s pretty cool to see.”

According to CT Insider, Paige Bueckers held the top-selling jersey in college sports last year before Heisman Trophy runner-up, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, usurped her during the peak of his popularity in December. Bueckers' white UConn jersey was the second-highest seller, while her navy jersey was the fifth-highest seller.

Paige Bueckers is not only making waves in college sports, but she also holds equity and a stake in Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's 3-on-3 basketball league Unrivaled, which she is ineligible to play in until 2026.

