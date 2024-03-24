Paige Bueckers scored 28 points in an 86-64 game against Jackson State and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. This was one of the best gifts UConn head coach Geni Auriemma received on his birthday.

During a press conference after the game, Bueckers dedicated a few words to him, saying:

"Coach is everything for all of us. He's like our grandpa. I've learned so much under him, we've learned so much under him, but it's not just stuff on the basketball. It's stuff as human beings."

"It is a lot better feeling when you win it, especially on a special day for him, you want it to be a special day."

The junior went on a 17-0 scoring spree for the Huskies, contributing eight of the team's initial 10 points. She propelled Connecticut into the lead for the first time at 5-4 with an impressive up-and-under layup followed by a successful foul shot.

In the first 10 minutes, the Huskies established a strong 22-8 advantage, extending it to a 20-point lead at 39-10 with a three-pointer from Paige Bueckers. Additionally, she bagged 11 rebounds and dished seven assists throughout the game.

In the same post-game conference, the head coach said:

"Paige, when she starts off like that, it makes everybody feel a lot more confident. They can breath a little bit easier knowing that she's pretty much taken control of the game."

UConn's NCAA tournament streak stands at an impressive 35 consecutive appearances, with a 3-2 record in first-round games. Their sole opening-round loss occurred in 1993 against Louisville, a three-point defeat in Storrs. This season marks the 27th occasion that the Huskies have achieved 30 victories.

Paige Bueckers is ready to take the Huskies to the Final Four

The UConn Huskies' dominant victory over Jackson State gives hope to many fans. Paige Bueckers' returned to the tournament after missing the entire 2022–2023 season because of a torn ACL in August 2022. With the sidelining of their star player, UConn was not able to advance beyond the Sweet 16, which was the earliest the school had been eliminated since 2005.

The victory propels the team into the second round, positioning them for another potential Final Four as they seek to win their first national title since 2016.

The Huskies will face the winner of Syracuse-Arizona in the second round of March Madness.