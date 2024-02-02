"Paige Bueckers has never played with a full team": UConn HC Geno Auriemma reveals why Huskies star is not getting enough fame in college hoops

UConn superstar Paige Bueckers burst onto the college basketball scene in 2020, starring for the Huskies from the get-go. After missing last season with a torn ACL, Bueckers worked her way back into form this season. While she dominated headlines during her initial years with UConn, many believe the media fanfare faded due to her injury.

Following the Huskies' 81-60 win over Villanova, HC Geno Auriemma was asked if Bueckers' media spotlight has faded. He agreed and attributed it to her not having a "full complement of players" around her at UConn.

"All these injuries that have happened to us, Paige (Bueckers) has never played with a full team since she's been at Connecticut," Auriemma said. "The only year there was a semi, sort of a full team, we were in the bubble. So she got to experience nothing."

"That's how funny it is - Paige didn't play all last year and the year before she was in the national championship game," he added. "So like all of a sudden she's not that good compared to who? Compared to some guys that have never won an NCAA tournament game yet? Or some guys who have never played in a national championship game yet? So, I'd like to see Paige play with a full complement of players. Then you can judge for yourself how good she is."

After flashing brilliance in her first two seasons at UConn, Paige Bueckers endured a major setback when a torn ACL forced her to miss all of last year. Now fully healed, the dynamic junior regained her phenomenal form.

Bueckers has been stuffing the stat sheet with 20 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 54.8% from the field and 47.4% from three-point range.

Will Paige Bueckers declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft?

A recent report revealed that beyond 2023-24, Bueckers still has two years of NCAA eligibility left, courtesy of a past redshirt year and the COVID-19 waiver. Even so, the UConn phenom could opt to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft if she desires.

For now, Bueckers' next career move remains undetermined. She said last summer:

"I’ve really learned in all that I’ve been through not to speak about the future because you never know what’s going to happen. So I’m just trying to stay present, stay in the moment. But you never know. I have no idea. So we’ll see.”

While Paige Bueckers' plans stay cloudy, her present priority is clear - leading UConn to glory. Time will tell whether this impressive comeback year proves to be her last dance in a Huskies jersey.

