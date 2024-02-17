What year is Paige Bueckers in college? Exploring UConn Huskies guard's pro plans

Paige Bueckers is one of the main draws in college basketball. The UConn Huskies guard made history as a freshman by sweeping all of the top national women's college awards, leading her team to the final four of the 2021 NCAA tournament.

She broke records at UConn in her first year, most assists by a freshman in a season (168), and most assists in a game (14). Buckers, one of the most anticipated basketball talents from high school, also led the Huskies in total points (581), assists (168), steals (66), and three-point field goal percentage (46.4%).

In her freshman season, the UConn star lived up to the hype and achieved a feat unparalleled by any other player, but unfortunately, she experienced numerous hurdles and unlucky breaks later on in college.

Bueckers suffered from multiple knee injuries in her career after her record-breaking freshman season.

She only played in 17 games for the UConn Huskies due to multiple injuries, namely, a lateral meniscus tear and a tibial plateau fracture. The star guard tore her torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on her left knee in a pick-up game, which sidelined her for the entirety of her junior season.

The COVID-19 pandemic also affected the 2019–2020 and 2020–2021 college basketball seasons; this coincided with the freshman year of current fourth-year players. Unusual circumstances like the pandemic affected college eligibility and playing years for student-athletes, including UConn star guard Paige Bueckers.

Because of the pandemic and injuries, she missed all of the 2022–2023 college basketball season and as a result, she could even stay for a sixth year.

Is Paige Bueckers a senior?

Currently, Bueckers is serving her third season in Storrs, Connecticut, as a red-shirted junior.

In March 2023, she shared her thoughts with CTInsider on whether she would go back and play her senior season in Storr:

“I have three more years of eligibility. I’m not declining, not saying for sure I will or for sure I won’t. But there’s definitely an opportunity for me to return for a fifth year, even maybe a sixth year.” - Paige Bueckers

The possibility of turning pro, and moving on to play in the WNBA, is an option. Bueckers turned 22 years old in October 2023, which means she meet the age requirements to be eligible to join the WNBA Draft.

There was much anticipation leading to UConn's senior night against the Georgetown Hoyas, based on what Paige Bueckers would announce in her speech, and to the delight of the jam-packed crowd in the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, they were not disappointed.

Paige Bueckers will return to Storrs, Connecticut, and play another year for the UConn Huskies.

"Unfortunately this will not be my last Senior night."

