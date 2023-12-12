When is WNBA draft 2024: Date & more revealed

The annually occuring WNBA Draft is a momentous event where teams are given the chance to select the best young women from different colleges to join their them. Making the right choices during the draft can help change the direction of a franchise, making it one of the most important events in the league.

With the WNBA Draft Lottery having just taken place, some fans might be wondering when the actual draft day will occur. This article will explore when it will take place along with a few other details about it.

When will the WNBA Draft occur?

Although the lottery took place on Dec. 10, the actual draft will not occur until April 15th, 2024. There is still a lot of time until the draft as the college basketball season is still in its early stages.

As of now, the exact time has not yet been announced, but we will provide more updates on this as they become available. With ESPN airing the draft lottery, it is also likely going to be the case for the actual draft, so fans with access to the channel or ESPN+ will be able to tune in.

Who won the WNBA lottery?

Fans of the Indiana Fever can rejoice as they have struck gold once again, winning the draft lottery two times in a row. They chose South Carolina's Aliyah Boston with their last number-one overall pick, who went on to win the WNBA's Rookie of The Year award for 2023.

Currently, Caitlin Clark is widely considered to be the Number 1 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft Class and it does not look like this will change. However, there is still a long way to go before the draft and anything can happen until then.

WNBA Draft Lottery results (Picks 1-4)

Here is the order that was determined by the lottery:

1st: Indiana Fever

2nd: LA Sparks

3rd: Phoenix Mercury

4th: Seattle Storm

The lottery was held between the teams with the worst records in the women's league. Indiana Fever (13-27) had a better record than the Seattle Storm (11-29) and the Phoenix Mercury (9-31) but luck was on their side for the second lottery in a row.

Here is what the rest of the first round of the 2024 WNBA draft looks like as determined by record.

5th: Dallas Wings (from Chicago Sky)

6th: Washington Mystics

7th: Minnesota Lynx

8th: Atlanta Dream

9th: Dallas Wings

10th: Connecticut Sun

11th: New York Liberty

12th: LA Sparks (From Las Vegas Aces)

