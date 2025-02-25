“[Paige Bueckers] has some Kim Mulkey in her”: Flau’jae Johnson in splits as 5-star Jezelle GG Banks makes interesting claim

Jezelle GG Banks brought up Paige Bueckers during her chat with Flau'jae Johnson in the latest episode of "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae," with the five-star recruit drawing some laughs from the LSU star about her comments regarding the UConn guard. Banks hilariously compared Bueckers to LSU coach Kim Mulkey, with that segment posted on the show's Instagram page on Monday.

Ad

Johnson coached Banks and other high school talents in Overtime Elite's Next Up 5s event on Aug. 16, 2024. They ended up losing 105-102 to a team led by Bueckers. Johnson and Banks had a funny chat about a possible rematch with the Huskies star.

Ad

Trending

"Would you pick me again to be your coach or not?" Johnson asked Banks.

"Yes. Overtime know better than to put me on Paige team. She has some [Kim] Mulkey in her. I'll give her that. She has some of it in her," Banks replied.

That drew some laughs from Flau'jae Johnson, who lamented her poor record in the competition.

Ad

"I can't keep taking these L's on camera and crashing out," Johnson said.

Banks promised Johnson that the result would be different next time around if they team up once again.

"Give me one more chance. I'm telling you, sophomore year, that's the one, we gotta get you one," Banks said.

GG Banks did her best to give Flau'jae Johnson the win over Paige Bueckers last year, scoring 25 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and dishing out nine assists in the Overtime event. That performance drew some praise from Johnson, who called Banks her "fav HS hooper" after the game.

Ad

Flau'jae Johnson's LSU and Paige Bueckers' UConn claim wins as season nears end

Flau'jae Johnson may not have found success with her coaching lately, but that is not the case when it comes to her playing career. She helped the seventh-ranked LSU Tigers record their second straight win on Sunday, beating then-No. 14 Kentucky 65-58 at Memorial Coliseum.

Johnson recorded her fifth double-double of the season, scoring 13 points and grabbing 13 rebounds against the Wildcats. She shot 4-of-9 from the field, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, and also knocked down four of her six free-throw attempts. Johnson also had three assists and one steal for the Tigers, who improved their record to 27-2.

Ad

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (#5) smiles on the court after their game against the Butler Bulldogs on February 22, 2025, at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Photo: Getty

Paige Bueckers led the fifth-ranked UConn Huskies to an 86-47 win over the Butler Bulldogs on Sunday, scoring a game-high 23 points on 10-for-16 shooting in the rout. She also had 10 assists, three steals, and two rebounds for the Huskies, who improved to 26-3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here