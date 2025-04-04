Paige Bueckers, Lauren Betts, Azzi Fudd & more build their perfect dream team ahead of Final Four clash

Ahead of the NCAA Tournament Final Four matchup on Friday, March Madness in collaboration with BR W Sports, shared an off-court video featuring Paige Bueckers, Lauren Betts, Azzi Fudd, and more. In an Instagram post on Friday, Bueckers, Fudd and other college basketball stars were seen assembling what their dream team might look like.

With UConn set to matchup against UCLA and South Carolina up against Texas on Friday, the lighthearted discussion highlighted the views of the stars.

“Who you got on your dream team? 👀🤔,” the caption read.

Paige Bueckers picked a stacked lineup as she opted for a dream team that featured her, Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson, and Diana Taurasi. Teammate Azzi Fudd selected Sarah Strong, Bueckers, and Stewart, while UCLA’s Lauren Betts selected herself, Taurasi, and Wilson. Some other players who participated in the video included Madison Booker, Te-Hina Paopao, Bree Hall, and KK Arnold.

Paige Bueckers and Lauren Betts will face each other in UConn’s clash with UCLA on Friday with Bueckers averaging 20.1 points from 54.3% shooting and Betts averaging 20.0 points from 64.9% shooting. Azzi Fudd is the other star who will be aiming to propel the Huskies into the NCAA tournament Final, averaging 13.1 points for UConn this season.

Azzi Fudd shares hilarious Paige Bueckers tidbit ahead of UConn's Final Four matchup

After UConn’s 78-64 win over No. 1-seeded USC in the Elite Eight, Azzi Fudd shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment about her close friend and star, Paige Bueckers. Bueckers and freshman Sarah Strong put up game high 31 points and 17 rebounds respectively in the win over USC, while Fudd had a quiet offensive night with eight points.

During a postgame interview on Tuesday, Fudd playfully revealed one of Bueckers’ funny moments that had reporters cracking up.

"She is a bookworm," Fudd said, referring to Bueckers’ love for reading before she spilled the tea: "She did delete social media for the tournament, but she does love to watch her highlights and her edits."

When asked if Bueckers still managed to watch her game highlights despite deleting social media, Fudd responded with another funny scenario.

"Well, she deleted social media, so she'll probably steal my phone to look at herself," Fudd said. "She's gonna kill me when she hears this."

Azzi Fudd jokingly acknowledged the potential backlash that she might experience from Paige Bueckers for her comments. Bueckers has been projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, and has scored 30 or more points in three straight games. Before that, she will be aiming to rally the Huskies to the ultimate prize.

