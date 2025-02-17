Paige Bueckers says Sarah Strong could reach the Mount Rushmore of UConn basketball

UConn senior guard Paige Bueckers wants freshman forward Sarah Strong to be her successor after she leaves Connecticut. With Bueckers likely entering the 2025 WNBA draft, the reins of the Huskies' program may soon be handed down to Strong.

In a three-and-a-half-minute video uploaded by ESPN College GameDay on X on Sunday, Bueckers expressed great optimism for Strong's future amid the 6-foot-2 rookie’s stellar freshman campaign.

"I think that by the time Sarah's done here at UConn, she could definitely be on the Mount Rushmore and be one of the top five players to ever wear the UConn uniform," Bueckers said (3:07).

"I'm very excited for the future of UConn after I leave with Sarah Strong taking over, as she's already doing an amazing job now."

Paige Bueckers breathes a sigh of relief, knowing she is leaving the Huskies in good hands as she passes the torch to Strong. The two have developed close chemistry on and off the court this season, with Bueckers taking the freshman under her wing.

"It's very fun because we have this unspoken understanding between us, where we just look at each other and make eye contact, and we know exactly what each other wants to do."

Bueckers and Strong have led UConn to a 24-3 overall record and a 14-0 mark in the Big East, with Strong averaging 16.1 points per game, second only to Bueckers' team-high 18.4 ppg.

Sarah Strong and Paige Bueckers take down South Carolina

On Sunday at Colonial Life Arena, the No. 7 UConn Huskies defeated the No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks 87-58 in a dominant performance. It was a complete dismantling of the defending champions, with Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd all playing key roles in the blowout win.

Fudd led the way with 28 points on 11-of-22 shooting, following up her career-high 34 points in last week's win over St. John's. Strong recorded a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, while Bueckers flirted with a triple-double, tallying 12 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Sarah Strong's double-double was her sixth of the season, and her 13 rebounds tied her second-highest career total in a single game.

The Huskies handed Dawn Staley's Gamecocks their first home defeat since 2021 and their biggest margin of defeat at home since 2008.

UConn is the favorite to win the Big East regular-season title, sitting atop the standings with a 14-0 record, while the Creighton Bluejays trail at 13-1.

