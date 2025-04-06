Paige Bueckers stats today: How did UConn star perform vs South Carolina in Women's March Madness Championship game (Apr. 6)

Paige Bueckers finished her college basketball career in style. The UConn star finally achieved her dream of becoming an NCAA champion, leading the Huskies to an emphatic 82-59 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena on Sunday.
Bueckers scored 17 points on 5-for-14 shooting in the national championship game. She was also a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.
She collected six rebounds and three assists. She also showed her defensive prowess in the title game, with two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes of action.
She finished her final NCAA Tournament averaging 24.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.3 blocks through six games. She scored at least 30 points in three March Madness games this year, including a 40-point explosion against Oklahoma in the Sweet 16.
Paige Bueckers finishes with third-most points in tournament history
With her 17-point performance against South Carolina, Paige Bueckers finished her collegiate career with 477 points in the NCAA Tournament. She just edged out Huskies legend Maya Moore for third all-time and finished behind only Caitlin Clark and Chamique Holdsclaw.
Bueckers didn't have the best offensive performance, but two other UConn players scored in double figures. Azzi Fudd helped the UConn Huskies grab a 36-26 advantage at the break, dropping 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting in the first half.
Fudd continued to dominate in the second half, finishing the game with 24 points. She shot 9-for-17 from the field and a perfect 5-for-5 from the charity stripe. She also had five boards, threes steals and one dime.
Sarah Strong also had a monster game, finishing with 24 points and 15 rebounds to record her fourth double-double in this year's March Madness. Strong was efficient on the offensive end, shooting 10-for-15 from the field. She helped the Huskies pull away in the second half, scoring 16 points during that period.
She added five assists, three blocks and two steals for the Huskies, who finished the season with a 37-3 overall record.
