Paige Bueckers unveils true feelings towards Diana Taurasi as a role model: "As long as I've been alive, she's been playing"

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers is looking to win a national championship in her fourth and likely final college season. On Saturday, the Hopkins, Minnesota, native was at the forefront of a 86-47 drubbing of the unranked Butler Bulldogs, pushing the fifth-ranked team in the nation's undefeated Big East record to 16-0 and 26-3 overall.

Ad

As much as Bueckers is the most highly touted prospect coming out of her class for this year's WNBA Draft, a national title is missing in her hardware, one her idol Diana Taurasi won three times, from 2002 to 2004.

With the 42-year-old legend retiring on Tuesday after 20 years, Bueckers was asked during her media availability about her thoughts towards Taurasi no longer playing pro basketball. She said that Taurasi is a true inspiration to many.

Ad

Trending

"Crazy. You kind of like saw it coming in the near future. But, it's surreal, just as long as I've basically been alive, she's always been playing. Just to watch her growing up, playing at UConn, playing in the W, playing in the Olympics, being the ultimate winner, it's something I aspire to be. She's a great role model. A great athlete for people to look up to," Bueckers shared.

Ad

"Obviously, one of the greats. So, it's crazy that she's not going to play anymore," she concluded.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bueckers and the rest of the Geno Auriemma-coached squad are ramping up to face the 22nd-ranked Creighton Bluejays at home on Thursday.

Paige Bueckers details how Diana Taurasi imparts her wisdom

Ad

In the aforementioned interview, Paige Bueckers went into detail how how she and Diana Taurasi interact, particularly how she seeks for advice from the future hall of famer. Both are respected products of the UConn Huskies program.

"Just always being there. I got her number. We talk a lot in the summer, we see each other quite a bit. She's came back here (at UConn), just being there. I think she's done it all, seen it all, experienced it all. So, (I'm) just leaning on her for her wisdom, asking questions," Bueckers said. (0:33)

Ad

"She's just always been there to support through the highs and lows, ups and downs, of my career here. She's just always been there to support," she added.

While Paige Bueckers will no longer play against Taurasi in the league, she will look to emulate he Phoenix Mercury superstar's career exploits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here