“Pain” - Kansas star Hunter Dickinson reacts to 4x Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs' Houston Texans trade

Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson had a somewhat good year with the Jayhawks. However, Dickinson's favorite NFL team, the Buffalo Bills, has lost a key part of their offense.

On Tuesday, the Bills traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for draft picks. Dickinson reacted to this news with a post on Instagram.

"Pain," he wrote in his story.

The four-time pro bowler spent the last four years as a reliable target for quarterback Josh Allen. During the 2023 season, Diggs recorded 1,183 receiving yards and scored eight receiving touchdowns. He led the Bills offense in both of these categories, with only Allen scoring more touchdowns overall (15 rushing touchdowns)

Without him, the Bills' offense may struggle to get moving, forcing Josh Allen, who has problems with ball security after throwing 18 interceptions last season, to get creative while working with a weakened offense.

Diggs will be joining the Houston Texans, who appear to be moving in the opposite direction from the Bills. They are a rapidly improving offense, led by emerging quarterback and last year's rookie of the year, C.J. Stroud.

The arrival of Stroud from the Ohio State Buckeyes gave the Texans a strong quarterback for the future to build an offense around. Diggs joins the likes of Joe Mixon, Tank Dell and Nico Collins on a Houston Texans squad that could cause headaches for their opponents.

What is Hunter Dickinson doing now that the season is over?

Hunter Dickinson is preparing for the upcoming NBA draft.

Dickinson's move to the Kansas Jayhawks could have been seen as a way to help him improve his draft stock. For the first three years of his career, he had success with the Michigan Wolverines, and the move to Kansas should have put the seven-foot star in the national conversion.

However, while Dickinson had some success with the Jayhawks this season, averaging 17.9 points per game and 10.9 rebounds, he has not stood out in many NBA draft projections, suggesting that his prospects of making the NBA are slim.

But, while Dickinson is a senior, he does have one more year of eligibility left. It is currently unknown if he will take it and return to Kansas, but if he does, Hunter Dickinson will need to significantly improve on last season if he is going to be drafted in 2025.

Do you think that Hunter Dickinson will declare for the 2024 NBA draft or will return to Kansas for the season?

