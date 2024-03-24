Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark recently declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft and the NCAA Tournament will be her last hurrah in college basketball just as her appeal is hitting a crescendo.

The Iowa Hawkeyes snagged a No. 1 seed during Selection Sunday and will get to play their first two games of the Big Dance at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in front of their fans.

The "Pat McAfee Show" was live at the University of Iowa's Field House and the popular analyst was joined on set by Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder.

McAfee had a hilarious and bold request of the professors from the institution on his show:

"This is the type of stuff that is magical, whenever an entire university rallies around sports. Truly special memories and moments can take place like what's gonna happen here for Caitlin Clark's last two games in Iowa City this weekend, we're lucky and thankful to be here," McAfee said. "And the Iowa professors are now on the clock. They need to cancel classes."

McAfee also revealed the reply that he received from Caitlin Clark when he requested her presence on his set.

"(Clark) is so locked in and focused, she said, 'I don't have time to be doing any shows. I need to win a national championship for this team, for this school, for this state," McAfee said.

"So the coach is coming over, nobody else, and we embark on a journey tomorrow that's going to lead us to hanging a banner on this campus and being national champions."

Lisa Bluder reveals what type of teammate Caitlin Clark is

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder appeared on the set of the "Pat McAfee Show" sent in the place of superstar Caitlin Clark who was busy preparing for the Iowa Hawkeye's game against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Bluder revealed what type of teammate the popular Clark was when she was asked by Pat McAfee why she is so respected and loved by her fellow student-athletes.

"Everybody matters on our team, no matter who you are, what your role is, and they buy into that," Bluder said. "But they are not jealous of Caitlin because they know she works hard, harder than anybody, she's a goofy teammate, she shares the wealth. I mean she gives out Nike gear like it's candy."

Bluder revealed an often-overlooked aspect of the extraordinary Caitlin Clark experience, the privilege of being the coach responsible for one of the most talented student-athletes perhaps in the history of college basketball.

As Caitlin Clark winds down her college basketball career, all eyes will be on her to see whether she can bring a natty to Iowa.