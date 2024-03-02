ESPN and College GameDay analyst Pat McAfee is known for his charisma and candidness on set.

He recently revealed on an "All the Smoke" podcast episode that an event with his father led to a career-changing move from Kent State to West Virginia changing the trajectory of his career and allowing him to play in the NFL.

He told the story of gambling to get money to travel to Miami, Florida for a kicking contest while he already had a scholarship to Kent State and his father's simple reply pushed him to be inventive allowing him his move.

"Dad told me to f**k myself," McAfee said.

Pat McAfee on the warpath against ESPN

Pat McAfee was signed to a five-year, $85 million contract with ESPN last year but it has not been smooth sailing for the charismatic analyst and he recently got into a public spat with the executives of the company.

McAfee recently hit out at an ESPN executive for 'trying to sabotage' his show in a rant that shocked the sports-watching world.

"There are folks actively trying to sabotage us from within ESPN," McAfee said. "More specifically I believe Norby Williamson is the guy attempting to sabotage our program.

"(Williamson) is seemingly the only human that has information, and then somehow that information gets leaked and it's wrong and then it sets a narrative of what our show is," McAfee said. "And then are we just going to combat that from a rat every single time?"

A report by the New York Post revealed that ESPN lost 48% of its viewers from the "First Take" going into the "Pat McAfee Show" and McAfee did not take kindly to the report being aired pointing the finger at ESPN executive, Norby Williamson.

"Somebody tried to get ahead of our actual ratings release with wrong numbers 12 hours beforehand," McAfee said. "That's a sabotage attempt, and it's been happening ... from some people who didn't necessarily love the old addition of the Pat McAfee Show to the ESPN family."

Appearing on the "All the Smoke" podcast McAfee continued to explain his beef with Williamson.

"I thought that was a warning shot to that guy," McAfee said"... I guess a lot of people have a lot of fear of him. I do not. That guy left me sitting in his office for 45 minutes, no-showed me when I was supposed to have a meeting with him. ... He also banned all my friends from coming on my show. There was a ban of ESPN talent on my show on YouTube that came directly from him."

With an $85 million contract signed just last year, the marriage between ESPN and Pat McAfee might just be too expensive to dilute just yet despite the internal turmoil.