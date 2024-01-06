Who is Norby Williamson? A look at the ESPN veteran and Pat McAfee’s allegations of sabotage

Pat McAfee called out a senior ESPN executive, Norby Williamson, live on television, and this has been circulating among fans across the country. The sports analyst accused the executive of sabotaging the Pat McAfee Show.

This came less than a year after McAfee signed a reported five-year, $85 million contract with ESPN. The show started screening on the television network this year, alongside YouTube. However, McAfee showed he was not happy with Williamson.

Who is Norby Williamson?

Norby Williamson is Executive Senior Vice President of Studio and Event Production for ESPN. He has been with the television network for some time and has overseen all studio shows and live sporting events on ESPN networks since 2005.

Williamson earned his bachelor's degree in corporate and video communications from Southern Connecticut State University and began his career at ESPN in 1985. He started in the mailroom and gradually made his way up to various top executive roles at the network.

He was the first producer of the popular SportsCenter show and handled more events on the network over the years. Williamson has contributed a lot to event production on ESPN over the years, which is evident as he is one of the longest-serving staff.

He has had several notable interactions with talent in the past. He has also been frequently accused of selectively leaking information to the media with a specific agenda, aiming to promote talent he favors or criticize those he does not.

What did Pat McAfee say about Norby Williamson?

On the Friday edition of the Pat McAfee Show, McAfee called out Norby Williamson live on television. Speaking to his cohost, A.J. Hawk, he accused the executive of sabotaging his show from within ESPN.

“We’re very appreciative, and we understand that more people are watching this show than ever before,” McAfee said on his show.

“We’re very thankful for the ESPN folks for being very hospitable. Now, there are some people actively trying to sabotage us from within ESPN — more specifically, I believe, Norby Williamson is the guy who is attempting to sabotage our program.”

ESPN has not officially released a statement regarding McAfee’s action. However, this is a risky move from the former Indianapolis Colts punter. It remains to be seen what disciplinary action the network will take on McAfee.