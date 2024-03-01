"I don't got a motherf***ing boss": Pat McAfee goes ballistic on ESPN "suits" recalling drama surrounding hit talk show

Pat McAfee created a frenzy in the media world last month after calling out an ESPN top executive live on television. The former NFL player accused Norby Williamson of sabotaging the show less than a year after it joined the network on a five-year deal worth $85 million.

While there were uproars as a result of the analyst calling out his boss on television, McAfee does not believe Williamson is his superior at ESPN. On the sports show “All the Smoke,” McAfee said that he only reports to Jimmy Pitaro and Bob Iger at the network.

“I don't know if there was any conversation that happened behind," McAfee said. "I thought that was a warning shot. I didn't even think that was a (direct hit). I'm the executive producer of my show. I report directly to Jimmy and Bob. … Like I saw, everybody was like, ‘Pat calls out his boss.’ I don't got a motherf**king boss.”

How did Pat McAfee call out Norby Williamson?

In an unexpected move on an episode of "The Pat McAfee Show” in January, McAfee accused Williamson of sabotaging attempts on his show within ESPN while speaking to his co-host A.J. Hawk.

“We’re very appreciative, and we understand that more people are watching this show than ever before,” McAfee said on his show.

“We’re very thankful for the ESPN folks for being very hospitable. Now, there are some people actively trying to sabotage us from within ESPN — more specifically, I believe, Norby Williamson is the guy who is attempting to sabotage our program.”

The action led to a wild frenzy in the media world, with many voicing different opinions on the move by the former Indianapolis Colts punter. ESPN did not release a statement on the issue.

Reaction from past and present ESPN staff

While the move to call out Norby Williamson by Pat McAfee led to some uproar from the outside world, he noted that it was highly welcomed among past and present ESPN on-air talent.

“I got this from no less than 40 people that have worked at ESPN. … They were like, ‘Thank you for saying what you said,’ and I’m like, ‘If I had really crafted a statement, I could have said something much better,’" McAfee said.

The future of McAfee at ESPN is certainly not what many can predict at the moment. He only inked a five-year deal with the network last year, and it remains unknown what could happen to the deal. Nonetheless, he most likely won't give in easily to any attempt of sabotage.