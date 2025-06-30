“People can’t do what Sarah Strong does”: Analyst compares UConn star’s elite skill set to LeBron James, says she’s in a league of her own

UConn Huskies standout Sarah Strong was a key piece in coach Geno Auriemma's national championship-winning team last season. Strong has had a busy offseason after being named to the Team USA roster for the 2025 FIBA Women's 3X3 Series in France.

During Saturday's segment of "The Big East Energy Network" podcast, analyst Mark Zanetto compared the talented Strong's impact to that of NBA legend LeBron James (9:29).

"But you know the leading by example, it's like LeBron led by example but that's an elite talent that no one can ever touch so is he leading by example or is he just running in circles around his teammates and hoping they catch up? You know that to me is part of the conversation as well, is people can't do what Sarah Strong does," Zanetto said.

"A lot of people can't do what Azzi Fudd does but it's specifically Sarah Strong's unique combination of skills her ability to play inside. Outside her size, her ability to do what she does at her size that I think makes her unique in a way that isn't really touchable."

Strong averaged 16.4 points on 58.6% shooting from the floor and 38.8% shooting from beyond the arc, 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Huskies last season.

Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd step up a gear

When Azzi Fudd was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player, there was debate among both fans and analysts that Sarah Strong deserved the award even over the more established Paige Bueckers after she tallied 46 points, 23 rebounds and seven assists in the Final Four and championship games.

Afterward, Fudd announced her intention to return to college basketball instead of declaring for the 2025 WNBA draft, and while speaking to reporters last week, UConn coach Geno Auriemma highlighted the battles that Fudd and Strong had engaged in during training ahead of next season.

“I've never seen Azzi this aggressive, this engaged in wanting to do a lot, and that's probably stood out more than anything,” Auriemma said. “… I think what happened in the Final Four, I think may have changed her. I hope it has anyway. Between her and Sarah, I mean, the two of them, they've had some great battles on the court. It's been really fun to watch.”

With the departure of Paige Bueckers to the WNBA, Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd will both lay claim to being considered the face of women's college basketball after helping power the Huskies to a national championship.

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

