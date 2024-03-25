"People are more excited about the women’s side": $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark subtly brags about Women's March Madness following First Round win

The first round for 2024 March Madness has come to a close. The men's side saw a few unbelievable upsets, with Duquesne, Oakland and Yale as notable examples. For the women's bracket, the favorites largely won, except Middle Tennessee upsetting Louisville.

One of the best players in women's college basketball, Caitlin Clark, had some strong opinions about the popularity of the two brackets after her Iowa Hawkeyes beat Holy Cross 91-65 on Saturday.

"I think, in general, the excitement around this tournament, like, it's super cool," Clark said. "People are more excited about the women's side than the men's side, and I think that's, obviously, something that's never really been the case before, and it's cool to see how it's evolved."

Her claim also sees some backing from raw data. For FOX, the men's college basketball games have seen a lower rating than women's. While the men's side averages around 946,000 viewers for the 2023-24 season, the women have seen the number reach 980,000.

In the interview, Clark detailed the difference she had seen from her first year at the collegiate level to the status of women's basketball today.

"Like when I first started this when I was a freshman, like we couldn't even use the March Madness branding, and now to see this?" Clark said. "Really, it's just taken a whole another level, and I expect it to continue to grow this year, and that's the coolest thing for myself."

In particular, the fans and their support were the constant motivators for the Iowa Hawkeyes superstar, who finished the year with the Sporting News' National Player of the Year Award as she led Iowa to a Big Ten regular season and tournament title.

"I think just the crowd's at our game but also, just like the people screaming and wanting our autographs," Caitlin Clark said. Like, people scream my name constantly and I think that's something that really never gets older and something you never take for granted.

"I think even when you're like out and about, like, doing your own things, living your personal life, the people that come up to you and support your team, and understand the game, I think that's the coolest thing."

Before conference play came to a close, Caitlin, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $3.1 million, declared for the 2024 WNBA draft, making this year's NCAA Tournament her last chance to win the natural title.

Caitlin Clark begins the 2024 NCAA Tournament in style

The first-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes facing the 16th-seeded Holy Cross Crusaders was a mismatch. Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes en route to a 91-65 victory.

For her opening act in the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament, the sharpshooter finished with 27 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in a dominant showing for last year's runner-ups.

A joyous Caitlin Clark

However, a large section of the fanbase was focused on her on-court antics, as she was visibly upset with some calls by the referees, even signaling to her father in the stands.

The second round will see the Hawkeyes face off against the No. 8 seed West Virginia Mountaineers, who are coming off an impressive victory against Princeton in the opening round.

Can West Virginia pull off the upset, or will Caitlin Clark assert her dominance?