"People were jumping all over her, saying nothing about Caitlin Clark": Chris Broussard drops a bold take on Angel Reese's 'death threat' comments

After the Elite Eight loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Monday, Angel Reese addressed the harassment and death threats she has been receiving online since winning the national championship last year.

This was not her first time calling out people, but her emotional state and her acknowledging that she has not been happy since then have caused a huge wave of support for the LSU forward.

"It is just very sad," analyst Chris Broussard said on "First Things First." "I mean, winning the national championship should be one of the highlights of her life. And for her to say she hasn't had peace since then, it's just terrible. It's heart-wrenching."

Broussard also pointed out the difference in the way fans and media reacted to the "you can't see me" gesture from both Reese and Caitlin Clark:

"People were jumping all over her, and saying nothing about Caitlin Clark. That was racism, and I think it was classism, too, because if she was some suburban Black girl who was acting differently, I don’t know if people would be on her as much. So, I think it's unfortunate she's going through that."

Flau'Jae Johnson defends Angel Reese from all hate

LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson defended her "sister" and called out people for their hate of someone they do not know after the 94-87 loss on Monday.

"Everybody can have their opinion on Angel Reese, but y’all don’t know her. ... I know the real Angel Reese, and the person I see every day is a strong person, is a caring, loving person," Johnson said. "The crown she wears is heavy. She’s the type of teammate that’s going to make you believe in yourself.

"And just to see how the media ridicules her ... how they like to twist it and call her the villain, y’all don’t know Angel. I’m just happy that I get to play with her, I get to be around her. Her presence, her energy is different. She just makes me a better player … and that’s what great players do.”

Besides attacks on social media, Angel Reese is also a victim of unfavorable coverage like the recent LA Times article that was criticized for being racist and sexist. The newspaper has since removed offensive language, and the writer issued an online apology.

As she navigates life and college, the forward also has important decisions to make about her future. Reese has until 10 p.m. Wednesday to announce her decision regarding the WNBA draft. For now, she has said she will decide when she is ready.

