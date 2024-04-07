PHOTO: Dawn Staley and South Carolina crew shows off big guns ahead of national championship showdown against Caitlin Clark’s Iowa

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks are on the verge of a national championship. They will compete against the Iowa Hawkeyes for that honor as they strive to finish undefeated. Ahead of the game, Staley and his crew showed off their big guns.

The Gamecocks women's basketball director of performance, Molly Binetti, took to X to share a snap of the crew in the gym. She also had a message about loving the work that one does that might be relevant for many. The photo included the backstage performance crew.

“Love what you do and who you do it with….early bird NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP gang!!” Binetti wrote in the tweet with hashtags GameDay and Body By Binetti.

Staley couldn't resist reacting to the snap and shared an adorable message for her Gamecocks crew. She thanked Binetti and the gameday crew for always bringing out the big energy.

“We stayed true to this because this is what was waiting at the end of the road. THEEE national championship game day morning workout hits different on this day! Thank you Molly and game day gang for always bringing the big energy! Love up!” she wrote in reply.

Staley and gang face their biggest test yet on Sunday against the high-flying Hawkeyes. Can they continue the dominance they have shown throughout the season?

Dawn Staley raves about Caitlin Clark ahead of facing her in the national title game

Dawn Staley commands immense respect, even among her opponents in the college basketball world. She is also the first to acknowledge the greatness of a player, even though they might be on opposing teams.

Ahead of facing the Hawkeyes in the 2024 national championship game on Sunday, Staley had some great things to say about Iowa’s star Caitlin Clark.

“If Caitlin wins the championship, she's pretty damn good, yeah, like, she's a GOAT. I mean, she's really damn good regardless. But winning the championship would seal the deal," she said of Clark's GOAT status.

The Gamecocks head coach was recently seen meeting up with Stanford star Cameron Brink. She jokingly announced that Brink would withdraw from the WNBA draft and join her in South Carolina.

