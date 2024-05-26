PHOTO: Haley Cavinder's BF, Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson, plays catch while on a vacation with the Cavinder Twins

The Cavinder Twins went on a vacation with Haley Cavinder’s boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. The twins took to Instagram to share snippets of their adventure with the fans on social media. The group went to Key West in Florida for a fishing and cruise trip.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have become leading social media influencers along with their basketball career. They have amassed almost 330,000 followers on Instagram, along with a significant fan base on TikTok. They share a lot of updates there, keeping fans in the loop regarding their lives both on and off the court.

Here are the snippets of the Cavinder Twins’ vacation with Jake Ferguson in the Florida Keys.

Jake Ferguson catching fish.

The Dallas Cowboys tight end was seen fishing during the trip with the twins. A clip on TikTok also showed them playing catch with each other. Take a look at the clip here:

Ferguson regularly appears on the Cavinder twins' social media during their vacations or just to hang out. He went on a trip to St. Lucia in the Caribbean with Haley, and they shared some sweet moments. Fans ended up comparing the couple with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, with some preferring Cavinder and Ferguson to Swift and Kelce. Haley connected with the Cowboys TE on Instagram, and they have been dating since October last year. For Cavinder, the relationship has been "good".

Hanna and Haley Cavinder guess each other’s favorite foods and more

The Cavinder Twins took part in the "How well do you know each other?" challenge on Instagram recently. Hanna and Haley tried to guess each other's favorite food, animal, and place to go. They ended up guessing the food and animal correctly, but the video didn't show if they guessed the place correctly.

The sisters’ favorite food was chips and salsa, guacamole, calamari, and sushi. Their favorite animal was a dog — keeping in mind their pet dog Harvey. The sisters will return for one final season together for the Miami Hurricanes before bowing out of college basketball. They had taken a break from playing last year to follow their other passions. Fans have responded positively to their return as they get ready to mount a national championship run next season. Will they be able to do it?