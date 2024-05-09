PHOTO: Iowa star Sydney Affolter shows off her screen lock with BF Brennen Dorighi

Iowa star Sydney Affolter is not just dominating on the court in 2024; she's also winning hearts off it. Affolter shared a sweet moment with her 58K Instagram followers, showing her lock screen picture featuring her boyfriend, Brennen Dorighi, captain of the Iowa college baseball team.

The black and white image captured the affection between the athletic couple. She captioned the pic:

“❤️❤️❤️”

Screenshot via Instagram

Her contributions in the 2023-24 season demonstrated her ability to step up when needed. With Molly Davis sidelined due to injury, Affolter rose to the occasion, averaging 8.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Head coach Lisa Bluder faces the challenge of rebuilding the roster after the exits of key players like Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark and Molly Davis.

Also read: WATCH: Iowa stars Sydney Affolter and Kylie Feuerbach throw first pitches at Iowa vs. Wildcats baseball game

Sydney Affolter spends weekend with Brennen Dorighi after national championship loss

Off the court, Affolter enjoys precious moments with her boyfriend, Brennen Dorighi. She took to Instagram to share glimpses of their romantic getaway on Instagram.

During the championship game loss against the South Carolina Gamecocks, Affolter contributed 12 points, three rebounds and three assists. Her performance throughout the tournament was marked by standout moments, including a game-changing play against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Affolter's rise to stardom in the Iowa basketball scene has been incredible. Initially a bench option for Lisa Bluder, the Hawkeyes guard from Chicago seized the opportunity to shine when starting point guard Molly Davis suffered a knee injury just before March Madness.

The departure of Caitlin Clark will start a fresh chapter for the Hawkeyes women's basketball team.

Also read: “6POY. MY GOAT” - $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark hypes up Sydney Affolter for electrifying performance against Nebraska