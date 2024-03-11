PHOTO: Kentucky HC John Calipari reunites with $250 million worth Drake as Wildcats wrap up regular season

The Kentucky Wildcats ended their regular season on a high, finishing with 5 straight ones, beating Tennessee 85-81 in their final game. The players, and Coach John Calipari especially, were in a joyous mood.

During the celebrations, Calipari would bump into one of the biggest superstars in pop culture and entertainment today, Drake.

The rapper's interest in basketball has been readily apparent since his constant presence at Toronto Raptors games in the NBA. He was also ready to take in the madness of college basketball, posing alongside John for a picture after the game.

Drake and his love for the Wildcats

Drake's lovefest for Kentucky, especially Calipari, began in latter first year as a head coach, all the way back in 2010. During a concert at the Memorial Coliseum, the superstar would introduce the team alongside Calipari, drawing the largest cheers of the night.

Since then, the two sides have continued to show various instances of their partnership. The multi-time billboard-topping artist has loaned his mansion's court for team practices. Further, he's taken part in shooting drills with the team as well. Moreover, the iconic skits of Drake in team meetings with the Kentucky squad will remain forever iconic.

However, the relationship goes both ways. After their championship-winning year in 2012, the team would gift Drake with a custom ring, engraved with "Drizzy" as well.

Drake at his rap battle event

That mutual respect took a downturn in the 2015-16 season. Due to Drake's involvement, Kentucky was assessed a level III violation for the recruitment of Tyler Ulis. As a result, the team had to issue a cease and desist on the superstar, effectively ending their partnership.

However, it seems like the two sides are back to working in a healthy partnership. A few months after "opening his home" to the team, this latest picture showed the two sides finding mutual ground again.

Fans go bonkers over Coach John Calipari and Drake's reunion

Immediately, the moment drew fans' love for Coach Calipari forward. One fan would challenge everyone:

"Find another coach who's doing this"

A similar sentiment came from another fan who outright claimed:

"My coach > your coach"

Few fans, however, were happy to see the supposedly $250 million worth (per Investopedia) Drake back-repping the program he's such a huge fan of.

"Drake back in the bluegrass state."

"Can we get T Swift?"

With Drake firmly back in the Wildcats' corner, the team will look to repeat some of that 2012 magic. Do you think they can make a run at the NCAA Division I title? Let us know in the comments below.