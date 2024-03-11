PHOTO: LSU HC Kim Mulkey arrives in dazzling blue outfit during matchup against Dawn Stanley’s South Carolina

LSU Tigers women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey had a dazzling appearance during her team's SEC tournament finals against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Mulkey has been the head coach of the Tigers since departing from Baylor in 2021.

As the Tigers made their way to face the Gamecocks at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, Kim Mulkey left fans in awe with her gameday apparel. In a social media post, Mulkey was seen making her way to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in an all-blue suit with dotted patterns.

The suit was accompanied by a pair of navy blue pants as Mulkey looked forward to emerging victorious in the SEC tournament final with style.

Last season, Mulkey and her team lost the SEC tournament semifinal game to Tennessee by a 69-67 final score. But Kim Mulkey was successful in leading the Tigers to win the national championship in her second campaign with the team. The Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 and finished the season with a 34-2 overall campaign.

This year, Mulkey and her team successfully made it to the SEC tournament finals. They defeated Ole Miss 75-67 in the semifinals on March 9 and will be looking to clinch their first SEC title under their third-year head coach.

Kim Mulkey and the Tigers succumb to the South Carolina Gamecocks

Despite their best efforts, the South Carolina Gamecocks emerged as this season's SEC tournament champions after a nail-biting game. The Gamecocks managed to remain undefeated with a 32-game winning streak this season and defeated Mulkey and her team by a 79-72 final score.

In the SEC tournament final, LSU's 'Bayou Barbie' Angel Reese went on to put up 15 points, 13 rebounds and two assists for her team. South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley led all scorers with 24 points and two assists.

In the fourth quarter of the game, a fight broke out between the two teams when LSU's Flau'jae Johnson fouled Fulwiley for stealing the ball. Watkins then ran up yelling at Johnson, who threw an elbow at her.

This led to South Carolina's Kamilla Cordoso pushing Johnson to the ground sparking a scuffle between the two teams. This led to players from both benches being ejected with Cordoso set to miss the first round of the NCAA tournament for her behavior.

