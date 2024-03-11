Kim Mulkey salary: How much does the LSU WBB coach earn? 

LSU coach Kim Mulkey became the highest-paid women's college basketball coach in September after signing a 10-year, $36-million contract.

Her deal came months after guiding the Tigers to their first NCAA women's basketball championship in the 2022-23 season. It was the fourth title won by the 62-year-old Santa Ana, California, native, with the first three coming during her 21-season stint with Baylor.

Apart from the four NCAA titles, Mulkey is a three-time AP College Basketball Coach of the Year awardee, seven-time Big 12 Coach of the Year winner, 11-time Big 12 tournament champion and a 12-time Big 12 regular season titlist. She has reached the Final Four five times.

Mulkey has earned the biggest contract deal in NCAA women's basketball history, due to her achievements on the court. Let's delve into the details of her contract to find out.

How much is Kim Mulkey's salary?

Mulkey's salary helped her surpass UConn's Geno Auriemma and South Carolina's Dawn Staley.

According to The Advocate, the 61-year-old will earn $3,150,000 - $400,000 in base salary plus $2,750,000 in supplemental income, in the first year of the 10-year deal. Meanwhile, Auriemma earns $2,900,000 annually, while Staley receives $2,700,000 yearly.

The total will rise to $4.05 million, comprising a $400,000 base salary and $3.65 million supplemental income, by 2033 - or her 10th year of tenure as coach for the Lady Tigers. According to the contract, Mulkey's supplemental income will rise to $100,000 annually through 2033.

Mulkey's previous contract with LSU guaranteed her an annual average of $2.5 million. However, the LSU coach's deal comes with a buyout clause. The school can terminate Mulkey without cause, but the four-time NCAA champion would secure a buyout of $2 millon. If she leaves early, Mulkey would owe the school $2 million, but LSU could opt to waive the buyout if it wants to.

Mulkey has guided Baylor and LSU to four NCAA women's basketball championships. That's why the Lady Tigers extended her until 2033 with the highest deal ever in women's basketball.

LSU is expected to contend for the NCAA Tournament in the next decade, with the school securing Mulkey to a huge deal in women's basketball history.

