PHOTO: UNC star RJ Davis and GF Deja Kelly show off big guns via latest IG story

Four-star recruit RJ Davis shared a snap with his girlfriend, Deja Kelly, on Instagram, in which they were showing off their big muscle guns. The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball star re-shared Kelly's IG story, which showed the couple at the gym. While Kelly struck a bicep pose, Davis posed from the side.

Find their photo below:

In the photo: RJ and Deja Kelly are in the California gym together. (Credit: Instagram/ RJ Davis)

Both of them have been incredible performers for North Carolina basketball in their respective teams. While Davis is returning for another season with the Tar Heels, Kelly will be playing in Oregon for her final year at the NCAA level. So, during the offseason, the couple decided to work out together in California.

Trending

Ever since the two started dating in 2022, they have displayed immense support for each other. Case in point: Davis hyped up Kelly's training snaps on social media, and when Kelly decided to transfer out of North Carolina to Oregon, her boyfriend backed her up.

RJ Davis returning for a final season with North Carolina

RJ Davis has spent four seasons in North Carolina, becoming one of the standout players for the Tar Heels. He joined the basketball program back in 2020 and was a part of the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic team in his freshman year. Since then he has been a mainstay on the team, and last month, he announced his decision to return to Chapel Hill for his final year of eligibility.

Expand Tweet

Davis has appeared in 138 games for North Carolina so far and has averaged 15.1 points per game. His career rebound average stands at 3.9 with 3.1 assists per game. The 2023-24 season was his best to date as it saw his average shoot up to a career high of 21.2 points per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback