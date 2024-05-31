“You been locked in” - UNC star RJ Davis hypes up GF Deja Kelly on her latest training snaps

Former North Carolina guard Deja Kelly announced her transfer to Oregon after spending her entire four-year career with the Tar Heels. As she prepares for this new chapter, Kelly remains focused on her fitness and training.

She posted a series of workout photos on Instagram, captioning them:

"New year. New mindset. New goals."

Her boyfriend, UNC guard RJ Davis, hyped her up with a supportive comment:

"You been locked in."

Screenshot via Instagram/@dejakelly

The couple, who have been together since 2022, have supported each other at all times, with Davis expressing heartfelt sentiments when Kelly announced her transfer.

Davis, on the other hand, will return to North Carolina for a fifth year. He shared a video of Kelly holding a bouquet of roses after their graduation ceremony.

Kelly has been a standout player, finishing her UNC career with 1,858 points, and has been one of the most consistent scorers in women's college basketball. As she moves to Oregon, Kelly has reiterated her ambition to play in the WNBA.

Deja Kelly bids adieu to North Carolina Tar Heels

The UNC star announced her departure from the North Carolina Tar Heels after a four-year career at Chapel Hill. She’s been a starter since her freshman year, and earned first-team All-ACC honors three times. She led the team in scoring each season as well. She leaves North Carolina with 1,851 points, placing her eighth on the all-time scoring list.

Despite hopes for her return for a fifth year, granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelly confirmed her decision to move on via a heartfelt statement on X.

“I am forever indebted to the University of North Carolina, the women’s basketball program, and greater Chapel Hill community for your hospitality and four years of amazing memories together,” Kelly wrote.

Deja Kelly has built a massive following with 1.2 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, becoming one of the most recognizable faces in women's college basketball.

