PHOTO: USC guard Juju Watkins poses with MLB star Shohei Ohtani at Dodgers gala night in a striking all-black outfit

JuJu Watkins' busy off-season continued as the USC Trojans guard showed up at the Dodgers gala night, just a few days after her appearance as an honorary falconer during LAFC's matchup against the New York Red Bulls.

This time, the USC women's basketball star wasn't the only superstar in attendance. She was photographed alongside one of the biggest free agent signings in LA history, Shohei Ohtani.

The Dodgers ace is an incredible dual threat, whose early season peaks have drawn comparison to MLB legend Babe Ruth. Ohtani has earned 2 MVP honors and four First-Team All-MLB selections through his major league career.

The duo was joined by Shotime's wife, Mamiko Tanaka, as the group turned heads in striking all-black ensembles. While Tanaka and Watkins wore classic black dresses, Ohtani paired his black tuxedo with a white button-down.

Stars come out in numbers for the Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala

Apart from JuJu Watkins, the spotlight at the Blue Diamond Gala was stolen by Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka, who tied the knot just a few months ago in January.

An annual tradition hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, the gala sees players, coaches, front-office staff, and celebrities come together to celebrate and give back to the community.

Ohtani, in particular, was pretty excited about the event.

"I heard the event has a tradition, and I was looking forward to it." Ohtani said (via Japan News).

Usually held at the Dodger Stadium, this year's iteration saw a performance by Ed Sheeran. After the event, the Grammy Award-winning artist shared a picture alongside the couple on his social media.

With the largest contract in baseball history at $700 million (as per Forbes), Shohei Ohtani has quickly proven his worth to the boys in blue. He has led them to the top of the National League West standings with a 21-13 record, well ahead of the 2nd-placed San Diego Padres, who stand at 17-18.