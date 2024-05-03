PHOTO: Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka share frame with Grammy Award winner Ed Sheeran

Shohei Ohtani and his wife Mamiko Tanaka made an impression as they attended the 2024 Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala. The event occurred at Dodger Stadium where most players came with their wives and family. Ohtani and Tanaka made their presence known at the event.

The entire Dodger family was present, including the owners, coaching staff, and players. On the celebrity list, Ed Sheeran took the crowd by storm with his performance. The Dodgers' very own reporter from SportsNet LA, Kirsten Watson, was the host for the event.

It's an important day for the franchise as they spend quality time with the team and other members. It's not often that we get to see Ohtani and his wife together, especially with the Dodgers' tight schedule for most of the year. However, this event was even more special since Sheeran's headlining performance was one of the most-awaited.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Right after the wonderful event, Ed Sheeran took to social media to share an image with Shohei Ohtani and Tanaka. Sheeran shared the image on his Instagram account as a story. Here's a look at the image of the trio.

Ed Sheeran, Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka (Instagram)

Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka appear for the first time since the Seoul Series

The last time fans saw Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko was at the MLB Seoul Series back in March. Since then, nobody has gotten a glimpse of the couple together. Ohtani and Tanaka were dressed in black wearing their beautiful wedding bands.

The Dodgers star has been excited about the event, and being his first time, it was worth the wait.

“I heard the event has a tradition, and I was looking forward to it," Ohtani was quoted as saying by Japan News.

Ohtani has been extremely busy smashing it at the plate for the Dodgers. The two-way star is coming off a long nine-game road trip. He believes the MLB season is just getting started.

“The season has just started, so I think it will get tougher ahead," he added.

The slugger is slowly getting accustomed to the lifestyle. Ohtani has already grown to be fond of the team and his presence with the Dodgers has increased his fan base throughout the world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback