Photos: Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony showcases new all-black outfit

Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA icon Carmelo Anthony, is making a big name for himself in fashion and basketball. Kiyan, an entrepreneur who founded One Way Clothing, often displays his fashion acumen on social media.

One recent example is an all-black outfit posted on Instagram, radiating strong monochrome energy.

"last nights uniform," Kiyan wrote on Sunday.

The fit is a black jacket with the words “mclaren racing” written on the chest and sleeves. Layered under it was a plain black shirt.

Anthony, an upcoming Syracuse freshman, also wore black goggles and a chain around his neck. The outfit also included black leather pants, providing a glossy contrast with black shoes.

To add a pop of contrast, Kiyan paired the fit with a purple and white patterned handbag.

Other images showed Anthony with his friends — all similarly fashion-savvy in their own way. They were in an outdoor setting at night, with the low lighting adding a cinematic touch.

Fans react to Kiyan Anthony's new all-black outfit

Kiyan Anthony's fit garnered significant buzz on social media, with fans sharing their reactions in the comments section.

"His parents did a great job raising a respectable humble young man!!!!! We see you bro," one fan wrote.

"Definitely His Dad Son 🔥💪🏽🔥," a fan said.

"Naw Dog The purse Ain’t It. Goyard Or Not," another fan wrote.

"YN's rockin purses is CRAZY!!!!" one fan commented.

"Idk if it’s just me but he had a hard time with that bag 💼 😂 he like it’s fire 🔥 but I can’t wear it like no purse," another fan commented.

"Might have better swag than pops🔥🫡," a fan said.

Fans commented on Instagram (@kiyananthony/IG)

Anthony is set to begin his college career next season at Syracuse, his dad's alma mater. He signed with the Orange in November.

The pressure will be on Anthony to live up to his father’s legacy, but he seems ready for the challenge. He is a welcome addition to the Orange who finished last season with a 14-19 (7-13 ACC) record.

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

