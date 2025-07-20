Photos: Iowa State's Jada Williams shares snaps of her latest "Subway Surfer" inspired outfit

Iowa State transfer Jada Williams captivated social media with her daring &quot;Subway Surfer&quot; inspired ensemble. On Saturday, before attending the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, Williams posted several photos on Instagram flaunting her unique style.&quot;Subway surfer,&quot; she wrote, adding a surfer emoji.The outfit channeled the classic energy of the game. Williams did not miss a step as she wore a red beanie, a sleeveless shirt and glasses, giving a nod to the character &quot;Tricky&quot; from the popular mobile game.Check out Jada Williams' inspired outfit below : View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWilliams finished her ensemble with yellow shorts and also wore Nike SB Dunk Low Pro 'The Wizard of Oz' sneakers. They had vibrant poppy aesthetics, making them perfect for the game's theme.Jada Williams played two seasons at Arizona before transferring to Iowa State this offseason. She averaged 12.7 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Wildcats as a sophomore. Her arrival has excited Cyclone fans, who are eager to see her teaming up with Audi Crooks next season.Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly also expressed his excitement about adding Williams to the roster in May.&quot;Jada's passion for the game, combined with an outstanding skill set fits our team perfectly,&quot; Fennelly said in a statement. &quot;Our goal in the portal was to add a special player and person at the guard spot, and we feel we did exactly that in Jada.&quot;Fans react to Jada Williams teaming up with UConn's KK Arnold for a new TikTok dance videoJada Williams and KK Arnold sent social media into a frenzy after they linked up for TikTok dance videos. The last time the two were together, they competed on opposing sides as UConn faced Arizona in the Hall of Fame Women's Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena last December.On Friday, Williams shared a dance video with Arnold on TikTok.&quot;The duo yall didn’t know y’all needed,&quot; she wrote in the caption.View on TikTokIndeed, fans were not expecting the collaboration between the two stars. Here's a look at some of the reactions:&quot;People be SLEEPING on KK man , look at this Queen Damn,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Broke the internet omg,&quot; a fan said.&quot;oh we’re being FED,&quot; another added.&quot;lethal duo,&quot; one user commented.&quot;i am so thankful that i witnessed this live,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;AYEEE WE NEEDED THUS,&quot; one more chimed in.Fans commented on TikTok (@jada.k.w/TikTok)Jada Williams and K.K. Arnold will be entering their junior season and are expected to play vital roles for their respective teams this fall.