  • Sarah Strong, Nika Muhl, Morgan Cheli & others react to UConn star KK Arnold's ESPY awards fit 

By Salim Prajapati
Published Jul 18, 2025 16:13 GMT
KK Arnold, Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd and Nika Muhl
KK Arnold, Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd and Nika Muhl - Source: Imagn

The UConn Huskies women's team, including KK Arnold, Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, attended the 2025 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Huskies, who won the national championship in April, were nominated for best team.

There were 11 members of the championship team, but Paige Bueckers was absent since she is with the WNBA. All the players, from dresses to suits, looked as glamorous as ever.

On Thursday, Arnold posted a carousel of photos of her ESPY fit on Instagram.

"Girly pop takes the ESPYs," she captioned the photos, adding a nail polish emoji.

In the caption, Arnold tagged her stylist, jewelry provider, hair and makeup artist and photographer. She wore a white pinstripe suit with two rows of buttons, layered pearl necklaces, and black shoes that paired well with a black bag.

Several of her UConn teammates showered Arnold with compliments in the comments section.

"PERIODDDD," sophomore guard Morgan Cheli wrote.

Meanwhile, Sarah Strong added a GIF of Moto Moto from the movie Madagascar.

"ik dats rightttt😍😍," UConn transfer Kayleigh Heckel added.
"wow no words," Caroline Ducharme commented.
"Ummm baddie?" Former Husky Nika Muhl chimed in.
Screenshot via Instagram (@kamoreaarnold/IG)
Screenshot via Instagram (@kamoreaarnold/IG)

KK Arnold says Sarah Strong is her favorite for playful teammate moments

KK Arnold often posts on social media and participates in dance-offs. During a conversation with Kaleena Smith on Overtime Select, Arnold was asked which of her current UConn teammates she would go live on, now that Paige Bueckers has left the team.

"I ain't gonna lie, all of us are bad," she replied. "Like not in that way, but like it would just be like all over the place. I'm gonna say Ice (Brady) or Sarah Strong."
Arnold’s perspective suggests that a live stream with any of her teammates would be chaotic and entertaining.

"I just feel like it would just be dumb," KK added. "We would just be sitting there laughing, goofing around. It would be pretty entertaining, that's why."

Arnold will enter her junior season this fall and is expected to make the starting five alongside Strong.

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

